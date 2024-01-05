Image Image Credit Vincent FOURNIER / Contributor via Getty Images, Janet Fries / Contributor via Getty Images, and Jack Mitchell / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt James Baldwin, Alice Walker, and Toni Morrison Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Throughout history, books have been banned for challenging the status quo, tackling controversial subjects, and amplifying voices that make some uncomfortable. Black authors have faced censorship when their work confronts issues of racism, identity, oppression, and social justice. Despite the bans, these books spark conversations, educate readers, and inspire change.

From classic novels to modern memoirs, these books have been deemed “too controversial” for schools and libraries, yet their themes remain essential. Whether they expose America’s racial history, empower marginalized voices, or explore personal identity, these banned books by Black authors deserve a spot on everyone’s reading list.

1. The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas

Angie Thomas’ best-selling novel follows Starr Carter, a Black teenager navigating two worlds: her poor neighborhood and her predominantly white prep school. When she witnesses a police officer kill her childhood friend, she’s forced to find her voice amid racial tensions and activism. The book has been banned for its discussions of police brutality, explicit language, and perceived anti-law enforcement themes. Despite the controversy, "The Hate U Give" remains a crucial story about systemic racism, the power of youth activism, and the importance of speaking out against injustice.

2. This is My America by Kim Johnson

This gripping novel follows Tracy, a 17-year-old fighting to prove her father’s innocence before he’s executed for a crime he didn’t commit. Tackling themes of mass incarceration, racial injustice, and activism, "This is My America" has been banned due to its honest discussion of America’s flawed justice system. It highlights the importance of fighting for truth, challenging institutional racism, and empowering young people to seek justice.

3. Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neale Hurston

This literary classic explores the journey of Janie Crawford as she navigates love, independence, and self-discovery in early 20th-century America. The book has been banned in some schools due to its candid discussions of race, gender, and sexuality. However, "Their Eyes Were Watching God" is an essential read, celebrating Black womanhood and personal freedom.

4. Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women that a Movement Forgot by Mikki Kendall

"Hood Feminism" challenges mainstream feminism for often ignoring the struggles of Black women, poor women, and other marginalized groups. The book has faced bans for its critique of white feminism, discussion of systemic oppression, and explicit language. Yet, it serves as a necessary call to action, reminding readers that true feminism must be intersectional and inclusive of all women’s experiences.

5. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou

Maya Angelou’s powerful autobiography recounts her childhood struggles with racism, trauma, and self-acceptance. The book has been widely banned due to its depictions of sexual abuse and racial injustice. Despite the censorship, it stands as a testament to resilience, the power of storytelling, and the triumph of the human spirit.

6. All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson

This memoir-manifesto explores the realities of growing up Black and queer in America. Schools have banned it for its candid discussions of gender identity, sexuality, and racial identity. However, "All Boys Aren’t Blue" provides necessary representation for LGBTQ+ youth and fosters conversations about acceptance, love, and authenticity.

7. The Color Purple by Alice Walker

Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel follows Celie, a Black woman overcoming decades of abuse and oppression to find her voice and independence. The book has been banned for its depictions of violence, sexuality, and its critique of patriarchy. Despite this, "The Color Purple" remains a powerful story about sisterhood and resilience.

8. Go Tell It on the Mountain by James Baldwin

This semi-autobiographical novel explores themes of religion, identity, and Black masculinity through the story of John Grimes, a young boy growing up in Harlem. The book has faced bans due to its complex themes of race and sexuality. However, Baldwin’s brilliant storytelling and unfiltered examination of the Black experience make this a must-read.

9. The Autobiography of Malcolm X: As Told to Alex Haley by Malcolm X and Alex Haley

Malcolm X’s life story, told in his own words, details his journey from street hustler to civil rights leader. The book has been banned for its discussions of criticism of white supremacy and controversial views on race relations. But it remains one of the most important accounts of resistance and self-education.

10. The 1619 Project by Nikole Hannah-Jones

This groundbreaking book expands on The New York Times’ 1619 Project, reframing America’s history through the lens of slavery and its lasting impact. It has been banned in multiple states under laws against critical race theory. However, "The 1619 Project" provides vital historical context and challenges narratives that exclude the Black experience from mainstream history.

11. Black Birds in the Sky by Brandy Colbert

This nonfiction book recounts the Tulsa Race Massacre, a tragic event often erased from history books. Schools have banned it for its unfiltered discussion of racial violence. "Black Birds in the Sky" ensures that the truth is preserved, educating readers on an essential part of American history.

12. Beloved by Toni Morrison

Toni Morrison’s haunting novel about a formerly enslaved woman being haunted by her past has been frequently banned for its depictions of trauma and supernatural elements. "Beloved" is a masterpiece that delves into the horrors of slavery and the generational scars it leaves behind.

13. Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison

"Invisible Man" remains one of the most influential works in American literature. This classic novel explores the journey of an unnamed Black narrator navigating racism and identity in America. Its themes of racial injustice and power have led to censorship.

14. Native Son by Richard Wright

"Native Son" tells the story of Bigger Thomas, a young Black man whose life is shaped by systemic racism and poverty. The novel has been banned for its violence and challenging themes, but it remains an essential read in understanding race relations in America.

15. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Isabel Wilkerson gives a crucial analysis of social structures and the forces that shape racial injustice. This nonfiction book examines America’s racial hierarchy and its deep-rooted inequalities that affect politics and culture. It has been banned for discussing systemic racism in a way that some find divisive.

The truth is banning books never silences their messages. Instead, it highlights their power to educate and inspire. From personal memoirs to historical accounts, these books shed light on the Black experience, urging readers to confront racism, embrace identity, and push for justice. If history has taught us anything, it’s that the most important stories are often the ones people try to erase. These books deserve to be read, discussed, and celebrated.