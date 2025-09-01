Image Image Credit Lolo / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Graffiti in Amsterdam Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Graffiti art has a long and storied history that stretches back to ancient civilizations, evolving from simple inscriptions and markings to the vibrant urban art form we recognize today. Initially rooted in ancient Egypt, Greece, and Rome, the practice continued to grow, with early graffiti often etched into public spaces. In the 20th century, graffiti exploded in popularity, particularly in New York City, where it became intertwined with Hip Hop culture in the 1970s. This article explores seven key facts about the history of graffiti, from its ancient origins to its rise in urban street culture, shedding light on the influential artists and movements that shaped its development.

1. The origins of the word

Image Image Credit Urbazon / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Man doing graffiti Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The origin of the term "graffiti" can be traced back to the Greek word “graphein,” meaning "to write," and the Italian word graffito, meaning "a scratch." In ancient times, graffiti was often carved into surfaces with sharp tools, and in some cases, materials like chalk or coal were used to mark walls. These early forms of graffiti can still be seen in ancient Roman ruins, where inscriptions and symbols were etched into public spaces, serving as a precursor to the modern graffiti art movement.

2. Its ancient origins

Image Image Credit Antonio Ciufo / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rupestrian painting, Tassili N'Ajjer National Park, Tadrart Rouge, Algeria Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Graffiti has ancient origins, with some of the earliest examples found in ancient Rome, particularly in Pompeii and the Roman catacombs. However, graffiti has existed even longer, dating back to ancient Egypt, Greece, and the Roman Empire, where inscriptions and carvings were etched into walls. Early forms of graffiti, such as stencil art, were created by blowing paint through tubes to form handprints, possibly functioning as early "tags," and some of the oldest examples, like petroglyphs and cave paintings, are over 30,000 years old.

3. The significant impact of Philadelphia and NYC on modern graffiti

Image Image Credit Maremagnum / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Graffiti in Manhattan Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Philadelphia played a significant role in the development of graffiti. While the first known instances of modern graffiti are often attributed to Philadelphia in the late 1960s and early 1970s, it was with the help of New York City that graffiti really exploded in popularity during the 1970s.

4. The first-known graffiti artist

Image Image Credit Kilito Chan / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Spray painting graffiti Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The term "tagging," where graffiti artists would sign their names on public spaces, became popular in Philadelphia through the work of artists like Cornbread, who is often credited with pioneering the practice. However, it was New York’s subway graffiti scene, particularly with artists like TAKI 183, that helped shape what we now recognize as contemporary graffiti art.

5. The influence of Hip Hop culture

Image Image Credit Mikael Vaisanen / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Graffiti artists spraying railway Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In the 1970s, graffiti became an integral part of Hip Hop culture, especially in New York City, where it emerged as one of the four essential elements, alongside DJing, emceeing, and breakdancing. Graffiti, like the other elements of Hip Hop, served as a form of self-expression for marginalized youth, using public spaces as canvases to showcase creativity and resistance. The movement continues to influence contemporary urban art, blending artistic rebellion with cultural identity, and some even consider "knowledge" as a fifth element, reflecting the intellectual side of Hip Hop’s social impact.

6. The fade out of subway graffiti

Image Image Credit Mikael Vaisanen / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Graffiti artists standing at track system Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Subway graffiti, which flourished in the 1970s and 1980s, largely faded out by the late 1980s as security measures increased. The final subway train with a significant amount of graffiti was removed from service around 1989, marking the end of an era. However, graffiti culture did not completely disappear, with some artists shifting their focus to freight trains as a new canvas for their work.

7. Important key terms

Image Image Credit Jeff Spielman / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Graffiti in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In the world of graffiti, several key terms define the art form and its culture. "Tagging" refers to a simple, stylized signature or pseudonym used by an artist, often the most basic form of graffiti. A "throw-up" is a more elaborate version of tagging, usually consisting of two or three colors and involving larger letters that are easier to execute quickly. "Pieces," short for masterpieces, are highly detailed and large-scale works that showcase the artist's skill and style. "Wildstyle" is a complex and intricate graffiti style known for its interwoven letters and abstract forms, making it difficult to read. Other important terms include "bombing," which refers to quickly creating graffiti in public spaces, and "crew," which denotes a group of graffiti artists working together.