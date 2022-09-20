Image Image Credit Screenshot from Jack Harlow and Doja Cat’s “Just Us” video Image Alt Jack Harlow and Doja Cat Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Jack Harlow and Doja Cat just dropped one of the most entertaining (and unexpectedly star-studded) music videos of the year with “Just Us” on Friday (March 21). Set in a swanky Los Angeles restaurant, the Neal Farmer-directed visual plays like a dinner party fever dream, where the only thing hotter than the food is the flirtation sizzling between its two hosts.

Sure, there’s a bearded Matt Damon waiting patiently at the bar, John Mayer in the midst of deep conversation and cameos from PinkPantheress, DJ Drama, Taylor Rooks and more. Even with that, all eyes are on Harlow and Doja, who stroll throughout the restaurant in a world all their own.

Lyrically, the two are deep in their bag and clearly having fun pushing the envelope. Harlow kicked things off in full seduction mode, spitting NSFW lines about needing Doja “right now” and boasting about making her blush. Doja answered with equally provocative energy: “Two hands in my ‘fro/ Staring into my soul ... leave the TV off for this show.” It’s a cheeky, X-rated duet wrapped in slick production from Hollywood Cole, Tay Keith, Angel Lopez, OjiVolta and Dylan Graham. The tension between them is part flirty fan fiction, part battle rap foreplay — and it works.

The viral reaction to “Just Us” on social media

Naturally, the internet has been eating this up. On X, fans praised the duo’s undeniable connection, with some joking that Harlow manifested this moment after publicly crushing on Doja in 2020. “Whew, that chemistry between Doja and Jack Harlow in the music video ‘Just Us’ is such a vibe,” wrote one user. Another wrote, “The Doja Cat verse on the new Jack Harlow song is really good and reminds me of when I found her on SoundCloud.”

Check out plenty of other reactions to the steamy clip below. Given this and other drops (ex. “Hello Miss Johnson,” “Tranquility” and “Set You Free”), it is a safe bet that a new Harlow album is on the horizon.