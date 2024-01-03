Image Image Credit Paul Morigi / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jack Harlow Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Unfortunately, Jack Harlow was unable to take to the stage at his own festival over the past weekend. On Sunday (May 26), the second day of the Louisville star's inaugural Gazebo Festival was shut down due to inclement weather. In addition to his own set, artists like Slum Village, Amaarae, PinkPantheress, Channel Tres, Malcolm Todd, BNYX, Dahi, Omar Apollo and Veeze were scheduled to perform.

"The safety of our patrons, artists and staff is paramount. Due to continuing hazardous conditions throughout the early afternoon and a second wave of weather expected this evening, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel the remainder of Gazebo Festival," read a message on the festival's official website. "All Sunday ticket holders will receive a refund in full. All weekend ticket holders will receive a 50% refund. Refunds will be issued within 30 days."

The big event was first announced back in February. As REVOLT previously reported, SZA headlined the first day with additional support from the likes of Vince Staples, KARRAHBOOO Majid Jordan, Jordan Ward, Ravyn Lenae, Larry June, Rich Homie Quan and James Blake.

“Jack Harlow is an extraordinary Louisvillian who continues to give back to his hometown,” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg stated following the announcement of the festival. “This is yet another way Jack is showing up for our city and I can’t wait to see the excitement this festival creates. I am so grateful for his commitment to making first-class things happen for Louisville and our people.”

“We are beyond excited to support our city’s hometown hero, Jack Harlow, as he launches a new music festival at Louisville’s Waterfront Park,” Louisville Tourism CEO Cleo Battle added. “In addition to great music, festivalgoers will get a taste of this city’s iconic attractions, renowned heritage and global culinary scene.”