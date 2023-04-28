Image Image Credit Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor via Getty Images and Lester Cohen / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jack Harlow and SZA Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Jack Harlow is bringing the Gazebo Festival to his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky from May 25 to 26. The inaugural event is set to take place at the city’s Waterfront Park and will see the rapper and SZA as co-headliners.

Other performers include PinkPantheress, Vince Staples, Amaarae, Majid Jordan, Veeze, BNYX, Rich Homie Quan, Ravyn Lenae, Jordan Ward, KARRAHBOOO, Slum Village and more. James Blake is also slated to host a DJ set.

Tickets go on sale to the public on March 8 at 10 a.m. ET, with presales starting March 6 at the same time. VIP packages will offer enhanced festival experiences, including premium viewing and access to exclusive amenities. Proceeds are expected to support Louisville community organizations through the Jack Harlow Foundation, which he established in 2023.

“Jack Harlow is an extraordinary Louisvillian who continues to give back to his hometown,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said. “This is yet another way Jack is showing up for our city and I can’t wait to see the excitement this festival creates. I am so grateful for his commitment to making first-class things happen for Louisville and our people.”

“We are beyond excited to support our city’s hometown hero, Jack Harlow, as he launches a new music festival at Louisville’s Waterfront Park,” Louisville Tourism CEO Cleo Battle added. “In addition to great music, festivalgoers will get a taste of this city’s iconic attractions, renowned heritage and global culinary scene.”

Harlow is currently riding on the success of his 2023 release “Lovin On Me.” It spent six consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 at the start of 2024, only to be dethroned by Beyoncé’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM.”

The record marked Harlow’s first solo single since Jackman., which spanned 10 songs. The LP contained production from the likes of Azul, Boi-1da, Hollywood Cole and Dahi. Standout cuts included “They Don’t Love It” and “Denver.”