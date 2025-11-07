Image Image Credit Tasos Katopodis / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Clipse (Malice and Pusha T) Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

NPR Music’s “Tiny Desk” concert marked a major moment in Clipse’s legacy, blending nostalgia with new material.

Fans praised the emotional setlist, live band, and the iconic “Grindin’” lunch table moment.

The duo’s first album in about 16 years, Let God Sort Em Out, arrived on the same day.

After about a 16-year break between albums and an even longer absence from intimate stages, Clipse returned to the spotlight with a jaw-dropping NPR Music “Tiny Desk” concert that instantly became a viral moment. Released the same day as their comeback LP, Let God Sort Em Out, the performance left fans emotional, inspired, and frantically hitting replay.

The set opened with the unmistakable keys of “Virginia,” which reportedly prompted an audible gasp from the crowd and set the tone for one of the most powerful “Tiny Desk” sets in recent memory. From there, Pusha T and Malice tore through fan favorites like “Keys Open Doors” and “Momma I’m So Sorry,” alongside new standouts like “Chains & Whips” and the haunting “Birds Don’t Sing,” a heart-wrenching dedication to their late parents.

Fans react to Pusha T and Malice’s emotional chemistry and live band arrangement

The long-awaited performance also featured a live rendition of “Grindin’,” complete with the iconic lunch-table beat that fans around the world still slap on desktops two decades later. “Doing the lunch table ‘Grindin’’ beat during the tiny desk is going down as a historical moment,” one fan posted on X. Another echoed the sentiment: “Clipse’s ‘Tiny Desk’ got me emotional.”

Much of the online buzz praised not only the setlist but also the electric chemistry between the Thornton brothers. Fans noticed the contrast in stage presence — Pusha animated and expressive, Malice quiet and intense — mirroring the dynamic that defines their new body of work. As one X user wrote, “The ‘Tiny Desk’ reminded me of one of my favorite Malice lines: ‘I could never be a thug, they don’t dress this well.’”

And the timing of it all? Impeccable. “Scheduling your ‘Tiny Desk’ to drop the same day as your first album in 16 years is a flex I can't even put into words,” one user commented. Another added, “Music can really change your whole day because I’ve been having a time.”

Check out plenty of other reactions to Clipse’s “Tiny Desk” appearance below.