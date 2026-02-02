Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Snoop Dogg, Cori Broadus at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, is grieving an unimaginable loss.

The 26-year-old shared that her 10-month-old daughter, Codi Dreaux, has died. Broadus announced the news on her Instagram Stories on Saturday (Jan. 31), posting a black-and-white photo of herself smiling while holding her baby girl. “Monday, I lost the love of my life. My Codi,” she wrote, alongside an angel wing emoji.

Broadus continued to share her heartbreak through a series of images and messages reflecting on her daughter’s life and death. Among the photos she shared was an image of her holding Codi during the baby’s extended stay in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Over the photo, she wrote, “Waiting for someone to tell me to wake up and this is just a bad dream.”

In another black-and-white image of herself lying next to the infant, Broadus wrote, “You were supposed to [bury] me… Not me [bury] you, Codi.” She later added, “I want to join you badly,” over another photo.

The singer and her fiancé, Wayne Deuce, had previously documented their journey as NICU parents on social media over the past 10 months. Broadus announced in February 2025 that Codi had been born prematurely at 25 weeks. “The princess arrived at 6 months,” she wrote at the time. “I’ve cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself that I wasn’t able to give her all that she needed.”

She later revealed in her Instagram Stories that she delivered via C-section after developing HELLP syndrome, a severe pregnancy complication. Codi remained in the NICU for 10 months before finally coming home in early January. “She’s home,” Broadus wrote on Jan. 6. “Thank you for every prayer, every message, every ounce of love. God heard them all.”

Cori Broadus’ family and loved ones react to her daughter’s passing

Wayne Deuce also shared his grief publicly, posting photos of himself with his daughter to his Instagram Stories. “[I've] been the saddest since [you] left me, Codi Dreaux. But I know [you’re] at peace. Daddy will always love you,” he wrote. “My baby.”

Snoop Dogg addressed the loss with a quiet show of support, sharing a family photo alongside his sons with a pink heart and praying hand emojis as the caption.