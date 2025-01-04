Image Image Credit Imaginima/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Hospital hallway Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Sunday (Jan. 5), The Washington Post reported that registered nurse Erin Elizabeth Ann Strotman was arrested in connection with the abuse of several Black babies at a Virgina medical center. Beginning in 2023, officials at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital began noticing unexplained injuries among newborns in its neonatal intensive care unit. More recently, three babies suffered “unexplainable fractures,” which prompted the temporary halting of NICU admissions.

In an official statement, Henrico County Police announced that Strotman’s arrest stemmed from an incident in November 2024, and other cases of mysterious incidents have since been reopened. Now, 100s of hours of surveillance footage are being reviewed regarding at least seven infants. “We are committed to protecting our residents, particularly our youngest and most vulnerable,” the statement read. Strotman has since been charged with malicious wounding and felony child abuse.

The Washington Post spoke to affected family members, including Dominique Hackey, whose twin boys were born prematurely at 28 weeks old. While one recovered well, the father was shocked to learn the other had a fractured leg. Despite initial theories that the injury might have been caused by an injection, Hackey’s mother, a former NICU nurse, reported the incident to Child Protective Services. Despite a yearlong inquiry, authorities failed to identify a suspect.

“Finding out there were seven total was gut-wrenching,” Hackey said after learning about the arrest. “Before my son knew joy, he experienced pain, and I wasn’t there to protect him.” He, along with other families, attended Strotman’s Friday (Jan. 3) arraignment, where it was revealed that one baby suffered 12 fractures. The suspect’s next court date is scheduled for March 24.

Henrico Doctors’ Hospital released its own statement expressing shock and sadness over the development. “We... are focused on continuing to care for our patients and providing support to our colleagues who have been deeply and personally impacted by this investigation,” it said. “We are grateful to those colleagues, who have dedicated their professional lives to the care and safety of our patients, as well as to law enforcement and the other agencies who have worked aggressively and tirelessly with us on this investigation.”

The hospital also implemented a series of changes to ensure the safety of its NICU patients. These measures include enhanced caregiver training, additional examinations, live-streaming options for parents, and an observer system to prevent caregivers from being alone with infants.