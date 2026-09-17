Image Image Credit JC Olivera / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Snoop Dogg and Nia Long at the ceremony honoring Nia Long with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 16, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Nia Long received the 2,857th Hollywood Walk of Fame star in the Motion Pictures category.

Snoop Dogg and Michael producer Graham King spoke at the ceremony.

Nia honored her mother, Talita Long, and reflected on her career, identity and legacy.

Nia Long has officially had her name cemented on Hollywood Boulevard, but as Snoop Dogg pointed out, she's been a star for decades. The culture has always known!

On Wednesday (Sept. 16), Nia received the 2,857th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Motion Pictures category. Snoop and Michael producer Graham King joined the celebration as guest speakers, while her family, friends and longtime peers gathered to witness the milestone. The day also came with another honor: Sept. 16 was proclaimed “Nia Long Day” in Hollywood.

Snoop used his time at the podium to celebrate an actor he believes never allowed the entertainment industry to dictate who she should become. “So we're here today for one reason, to give some flowers to a real queen, Miss Nia Long,” he began. “Now, hold on. Nia been a star. Y'all just now putting it on the sidewalk? You see, we've been knowing. Boyz n the Hood, Friday, Love Jones, Soul Food, The Best Man. Come on, now. Nia wasn't just in the culture. Nia IS the culture.”

The Long Beach icon continued, “Let me tell you something else… For about 30 years, Nia Long had every Black man in America thinking he had a chance. You didn't ... But she let you dream, and we appreciate you for that, Nia, real talk.”

Snoop then turned his attention to the Brooklyn native's longevity and the way she navigated Hollywood without losing her identity. “But for real, what I love and respect about this woman is that she did it her way. You know, Hollywood has a way of trying to change you, trying to tell you how to look, tell you how to talk, tell you who you're supposed to be, and sometimes even tell you when your time is up,” he said. “But Nia, she said, 'Nah, I'ma be Nia.' And that's why we still standing here celebrating her after all of these years. She's beautiful, talented, strong, authentic, and always classy. That's longevity. That's Black excellence, and that's a queen.”

The Hip Hop legend arrived dressed for the occasion, too. His custom jacket paid tribute to Nia's career with images from her film roles displayed across it — something the honoree immediately noticed. “Snoop, now you know that jacket took me out. I may need to borrow it. I've known you for over 25 years,” she said during her speech. “You are my brother for life. You always check in with me and the boys when it matters the most. Thank you for showing up for me in the way that you do.”

Nia Long reflects on the people behind her Hollywood journey during Walk of Fame ceremony

The 55-year-old became emotional while explaining what the five points of her new star represent, reserving one for her mother, Talita Long. She recalled her childhood, saying, “I remember the days we'd walk down Hollywood Boulevard to the only New York-style pizza spot in LA. While reading the cemented names of stars aloud on this very boulevard, you told me I would have a star one day, and here we are.”

She also credited her mother with taking her to her first acting class and auditions and helping her through rejection: “I share this star with you because there isn't any part of my story that doesn't circle back to your bravery and unconditional love. I love you, mommy, and I wouldn't be here without you.”

Near the end of her remarks, Nia reflected on the woman at the center of the five points — herself. The Fatal Affair star expressed, “She is me, Nia Talita Long. A mother, a daughter, a friend, a storyteller, a writer, a director, a producer, and a voice for my community. As I continue my journey alongside my five points of gravity, I will twinkle and shine, I will expand, I will inspire and represent the unique, magical mystery that can only be found in the essence of a Black woman.”

See photos from the actress’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony below.

Image Image Credit JC Olivera / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nia Long at the ceremony honoring Nia Long with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 16, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit JC Olivera / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Massai Zhivago Dorsey II, Talita Long, Nia Long and Kez Sunday Udoka at the ceremony honoring Nia Long with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 16, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit JC Olivera / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mike Epps and Nia Long at the ceremony honoring Nia Long with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 16, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Vivien Killilea / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Larenz Tate, Nia Long and Bill Bellamy attend Nia Long's Hollywood's walk of fame star ceremony on September 16, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top