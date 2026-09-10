Image Image Credit Michael Tullberg / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Snoop Dogg performs live at the grand opening of the Long Beach Amphitheater at Long Beach Amphitheater on June 06, 2026 in Long Beach, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Snoop Dogg will host the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards live from Los Angeles on Sept. 27.

The ceremony will air from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS, with an MTV simulcast and Paramount+ Premium stream in the U.S.

Snoop Dogg is a 13-time VMA nominee and three-time winner who made his main-stage debut in 1994.

Snoop Dogg’s history with the MTV Video Music Awards goes back more than three decades. Now, the West Coast legend is stepping into a new role: host.

CBS and MTV announced Thursday (Sept. 10) that Snoop will lead the 2026 VMAs when the awards show broadcasts live from Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 27. The ceremony will air from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS, simulcast on MTV and stream on Paramount+ Premium in the U.S. The move also brings the VMAs back to the West Coast for the first time since 2017.

For the Long Beach native, the gig is a meaningful return to a stage tied to several chapters of his career.

“MTV and the VMAs have been part of my story since the beginning,” he shared in a press release. “Some of the biggest moments of my career happened on that stage and on MTV — they gave Hip Hop a place to be loud, fearless and seen by the whole world. So to come back now and host the VMAs, all these years later, that’s a full-circle moment for me.”

The 13-time VMA nominee has three wins under his belt, but his connection to the show stretches beyond trophies. He made his VMAs main stage debut in 1994, closed out the 1999 ceremony alongside Dr. Dre and Eminem, paid tribute to the Notorious B.I.G. in 2005 and returned in 2022 for a metaverse-inspired performance with Eminem.

This year’s ceremony also reunites him with producer Van Toffler, another familiar face from his early MTV days. “And doing it with my brother Van Toffler makes it even more special. Van was there during those early MTV days when we were changing the culture in real time, and we’ve got a whole lot of history together,” Snoop added. “Now we get to make some new history. The VMAs have always been about those moments you don’t forget — and trust me, we’re gonna give y’all a few more. See you at the VMAs.”

Additional performers, presenters and special guests are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Snoop Dogg continued a new chapter with ‘10 Til’ Midnight’

The hosting news arrives months after the Doggystyle hitmaker added another project to his sprawling catalog. As REVOLT previously reported, he released 10 Til’ Midnight back in April through Death Row Records and gamma.

Across 14 tracks, the rap veteran balances his history with where he is today. The album includes appearances from Swizz Beatz, Trinidad James, Peezy and October London, while Pharrell Williams, Rick Rock, Soopafly, Nottz, Erick Sermon and others contributed production. “We’re all standing right there every night, ten minutes away from who we’re gonna be next,” Snoop previously said about the project.

Between new music and a return to one of the stages that helped document his rise, Snoop is still finding ways to add new chapters to a career already packed with memorable moments.