Image Image Credit Photo by Peter Kneffel / picture alliance via Getty Images Image Alt 15 February 2026, Italy, Mailand: Olympia, Olympic Winter Games Milan Cortina 2026, speed skating, 500 m, women, US rapper Snoop Dogg follows the competitions. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Snoop Dogg released his 14-track album 10 Til’ Midnight through Death Row Records and gamma.

The project includes appearances from Swizz Beatz, Trinidad James, Peezy and October London, with production by Pharrell Williams, Rick Rock and others.

A companion short film directed by Luis De Pena and Yaslynn Rivera premiered at a private screening at the Death Row compound.

Snoop Dogg is back in album mode with 10 Til’ Midnight, a 14-track project that reminds listeners why his influence still runs deep across Hip Hop. Released on Friday (April 10) through Death Row Records and gamma., the album taps into both legacy and evolution, pulling together a mix of longtime collaborators and fresh energy.

From the jump, the West Coast legend kicks things off with “Step,” featuring Swizz Beatz, a track that feels built for both the club and the block. Songs like “Pop My S**t,” featuring Trinidad James, and “Bread Under the Bed” lean into a rougher sound, while “Dogg Whattup Doe” sees him linking with Detroit rapper Peezy over a layered, melodic beat that bridges regions.

Elsewhere on the project, Snoop leans into reflection and real talk. “Stop Counting My Poccets” and “Leave That Dogg Alone” find him addressing criticism directly, speaking from a place of experience while reinforcing his standing in the culture. It’s a reminder that even as the sound shifts, his perspective stays rooted in everything he’s built.

On the production side, 10 Til’ Midnight pulls from a strong lineup, including Swizz Beatz, Pharrell Williams, Rick Rock, Soopafly, Nottz, MyGuyMars, Erick Sermon, YoungFyre and Snoop himself. The record closes with “QTSAMYAH” featuring October London, a smooth, reflective finish that drives home the idea of timing and growth.

“We're all standing right there every night, ten minutes away from who we're gonna be next,” the 54-year-old said in a press release, tying the project together with a message about evolution, choices and staying ready for what’s next.

Snoop Dogg hosts exclusive ‘10 Til’ Midnight’ short film screening

Last month, Snoop brought his vision to life with a private screening of the 10 Til’ Midnight short film at the Death Row compound. Directed by Luis De Pena and Yaslynn Rivera, the visual leans into classic West Coast gangster film aesthetics, shot mostly in black and white with bold red and blue accents.

The film follows two brothers, both played by Snoop, whose lives take different turns as a heist unravels. It features appearances from Ray Vaughn, G Perico, Hitta J3 and BLK ODYSSY, adding to its layered storytelling. After the screening, guests stayed for a Q&A moderated by DJ Hed, where Snoop and the team broke down the creative direction behind the project.

With 10 Til’ Midnight, the Grammy-winning rapper proves once again that consistency, vision and adaptability are what keep him at the top. Decades in, he’s still shaping the sound — and the story — of the West Coast.