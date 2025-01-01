Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Skilla Baby Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Skilla Baby was injured in a targeted drive-by shooting in Detroit on May 22.

He responded with a defiant freestyle that calls out his opps.

Police have arrested one suspect connected to the shooting, with charges pending review.

Skilla Baby has broken his silence after surviving a targeted drive-by shooting in Detroit on May 22. The Detroit rapper was reportedly grazed by bullets on his back and head. Since the incident, the "Icky Vicky Vibes" artist has made two major public appearances: first at 42 Dugg’s Memorial Day weekend concert, then on the red carpet at the 2025 BET Awards on June 9.

But up until now, fans have been left in the dark on how the rapper is rebounding from the ordeal. On Wednesday (June 18), though, he let his supporters know that he is soldiering past the shooting. “Thank you to everybody for y'all prayers. I’m good mentally and I know God wouldn’t put me through nothing I can’t handle,” he told them in the post’s caption. In the accompanying video, he unleashed a freestyle seemingly directed at anyone plotting his downfall.

He rapped, “I don’t fear n**gas, I fear God/ That n**ga shot my truck up 20 times, I never cried/ Them young n**gas keep tapping in, they begging me to slide/ They pushed up on a millionaire, they having too much pride/ They see that money don’t win all wars, n**gas probably think like that ‘cause they all poor/ I heard them n**gas say I checked, the f**k was y’all source? N**ga ain’t do s**t but hurt my hand and start a war/ I got a good feeling it’s ‘gon be a long summer, Imma catch ‘em all slipping/ They think I ain’t know nothin’, the whole city know I keep it solid, never told nothin’/ Just make sure you do the same when it’s your turn/ Imagine yo name being too big to slide, your first mind telling you go send it up to God/ Never play the internet, when them n**gas be dying, I ain’t call my opps when I got shot, n**ga, quit crying!”

Police have arrested a suspect in connection to Skilla Baby Detroit shooting

At least one gunman in a dark-colored SUV pulled up beside the 26-year-old on May 22. Several rounds were fired into Skilla’s vehicle, causing him to crash into a brick building near Eight Mile Road and Beech Daly Road. He was already en route to a hospital when the police arrived at the scene.

Police arrested a male suspect on June 4. Investigators say he is the owner of the car connected to the shooting. A search of the individual’s Redford Township home uncovered a firearm. It has not been revealed if it was the weapon used in the crime. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing felony weapons charges against the man whose identity remains anonymous.

Skilla response to the shooting isn’t just survival, it’s a statement. With a freestyle that hits hard and appearances that show he’s still standing, the Detroit rapper is turning trauma into testimony.