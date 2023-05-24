Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Skilla Baby Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Skilla Baby was shot multiple times in a targeted drive-by on May 22.

Detroit police arrested a suspect on June 4 and recovered a firearm during a home search.

The rapper has gone silent on Instagram but made a surprise return to the stage with 42 Dugg on May 24.

Detroit police have arrested an individual in connection to a shooting that left Skilla Baby injured. The “Icky Vicky Vibes” rapper reportedly suffered wounds to his hand, head, and back in the drive-by incident on May 22.

Gunfire erupted from a dark-colored SUV that pulled up near Skilla’s vehicle around Eight Mile Road and Beech Daly Road close to 7 p.m. local time. The 26-year-old was already en route to an area hospital when officers arrived at the scene. They found his abandoned car crashed into a brick building and more than 20 bullet casings scattered on the ground.

On June 4, police arrested the owner of a vehicle tied to the shooting at a home in Redford Township, according to CBS News Detroit. A firearm was recovered during the search, though investigators have not confirmed if it was used in the attack. The suspect’s identity remains undisclosed.

Currently, felony weapons charges against the individual are pending review by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. Investigators are still seeking information from the public and request that tips be shared with Detective Ed French at (313) 387-2579 and anonymously with MI Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

Skilla Baby wipes Instagram after Detroit shooting

Skilla’s messages about positivity and prayers for peace have all been cleared from his Instagram account along with his profile picture, leaving behind a black circle. However, fans can still look back at older posts that remain on his TikTok profile. Among them is a freestyle to Jill Scott’s “The Way” and a touching video where he expresses gratitude for his health.

Comments on his posts now reveal messages such as, “I literally saw this yesterday and was in tears. Imagine how I was floored just now with finding out that that he was shot multiple times and is still alive.” As well as a reaction that read, “Proof that God is real and bigger than any devil! I’m glad he’s ok, and I’m glad he spoke out when God planted this on his heart!”

The Controversy artist has not issued a public statement to his supporters, but several witnessed his early rebound from the tragedy over Memorial Day weekend. 42 Dugg brought out his peer as a special guest during his May 24 performance in Detroit. Despite his arm being wrapped up and supported by a sling, Skilla still brought the energy for his 2022 banger “Duck Yo Taco.”

As the investigation continues, fans and peers are rallying around Skilla Baby, whose resilience is already showing through his return to the stage.