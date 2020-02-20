Image Image Credit Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Skilla Baby Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Skilla Baby is on the mend after he was wounded during a reported drive-by shooting in Detroit on Thursday (May 22). He sustained a gunshot to the hand and was grazed by bullets on his back and head. None of the injuries have been listed as life-threatening.

According to news outlets, the “Gorgeous” lyricist was targeted by someone in a dark-colored SUV that pulled up alongside his vehicle around 7 p.m. local time. More than 20 bullet casings were recovered from the scene of the shooting. Skilla’s vehicle was abandoned after it crashed into a brick building at the intersection of Eight Mile and Centralia. The 26-year-old was already en route to an area hospital when officers arrived at his bullet-riddled car, reported the Redford Township Police Department.

The suspect who opened fire remains at large. At the time of this report, the hometown star has not issued a social media update to his fans. However, he remains top of mind for thousands who were shaken up by the incident.

Skilla Baby’s shooting reignites concerns about safety for celebs

Reactions from supporters found online have reignited concerns for celebrities, but but especially the safety of rappers. An X user wrote, “Skilla Baby don’t even come off as that type of rapper to be getting shot up, but at the same time, being a rapper is just dangerous in general!!!” A second person tweeted, “I literally almost cried. I hope Skilla Baby [is] ok. I would be as f**ked up about him as I am about Rich Homie Quan. Tired of this s**t with young black men.” Take a look below at some of the messages where people expressed shock at the news and lament over how Hip Hop stars can be targeted for their wealth and status.

Unfortunately, Hip Hop shootings are all too common. For reasons as trivial as feuds, jealousy, and greed, rising stars like Pop Smoke, Young Dolph, and many others have lost their lives. Though some survive to tell their stories, like 50 Cent, on wax, it does not diminish the real-life threats that come with money and notoriety.

In 2020, Fabolous shared in a since-deleted Instagram Story post, “Respectfully… being a rapper has become the most dangerous job in America,” and that, “Black men are surviving the trenches, constant battles in a war zone environment.. [to] make something of themselves as artists, become famous, make millions of dollars, change their lifestyle... and somehow still end up dead or in jail.”

Skilla Baby’s shooting intercepts his message of peace

Just five days ago, Skilla posted a video of himself praying. As he sat in his car, he shared that as an imperfect man, he felt it on his heart to use his platform to, “I may not have everything I want, but I can have everything I need... I have family, have life, I have my health,” he said. Then, he added, “I pray for peace...even my enemies. I just want you to put peace on everyone’s heart.” The post’s comments are now filled with uplifting words encouraging his complete healing.

As he continues to recover, the shooting serves as a reminder that there are still people out there watching and waiting for an opportunity to take advantage. The outpouring of support from fans is evidence of how deeply Skilla’s presence resonates in the culture.