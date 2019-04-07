Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images, and Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt 42 Dugg, Sexyy Red, GloRilla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Women are dominating the Hip Hop charts and 42 Dugg agrees. On Thursday (July 11), the Detroit rapper sat down with “The Breakfast Club” to discuss the genre’s current landscape and what he wants to see more of.

“You see who's doing it now, the girls. The girls are putting out the hits. Everything they put out is a hit, damn near,” he enthused. “It’s like, damn, are we competing with them?” Shortly after, host Charlamagne Tha God weighed in, attributing their success to the fact that women are just enjoying themselves more.

42 Dugg later proposed that Sexyy Red should make a joint effort with GloRilla, the latter of whom is his Collective Music Group labelmate. The “We Paid” rapper said, “Sexyy needs to go make a mixtape with GloRilla. I was telling [Yo] Gotti, ‘They need to do it while they can do it.’”

He subsequently likened the artists’ potential for a collaborative project to Drake and Future’s What A Time To Be Alive. 42 Dugg concluded, “I don’t know if they think like that. That’s how you really put your foot on this s**t.”

GloRilla and Sexyy Red — both of which landed REVOLT’s female rappers to watch lists in 2023 and 2024, respectively — are currently on hot streaks. The Memphis native’s “TGIF” got a major co-sign from Rihanna, and its visual companion amassed over 10 million YouTube views within two weeks. She also has a contender for song of the summer with the Megan Thee Stallion-assisted “Wanna Be.”

In May, Sexyy Red — who collaborated with 42 Dugg on “N.P.O.” in June — debuted her critically acclaimed mixtape, In Sexyy We Trust. The 14-song effort housed “Get It Sexyy,” “U My Everything” featuring Drake and “Fake Jammin,” to name a few.

On the other hand, 42 Dugg’s 4eva Us Neva Them hit streaming services on July 4. It marked his first project since being released from jail.