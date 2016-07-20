Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt SiR Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (March 22), SiR unveiled his fourth studio LP, HEAVY, which came with 16 soulful cuts and additional features from Ty Dolla Sign, Isaiah Rashad, Anderson .Paak, Ab-Soul and Scribz Riley. Shortly after the release, Billboard published an interview with the Top Dawg Entertainment crooner, who described the album as "dark, ugly [and] honest in a way that I should have never been."

“It’s all a story of love and how we love,” he further explained to the publication. “I learned so much from my father’s tragedies. He turned them into testimonies for me, and I use them in my everyday life. I just want to do the same thing. It’s a blessing to have guidance. More men, more Black men need that type of guidance."

In addition to HEAVY's release, fans were treated to a visual for "YOU," a track that he broke down within the Billboard feature. "We had a great concept about what the album was and what I wanted, and we landed in the middle of the album with me kind of being in a situationship," SiR revealed. "The song is just about me in the little situation, and I’m proud of that vocal." He also stated that the Jay White-produced standout will "be tough to sing live," but he "really challenged himself" and hoped that fans will see that.

Earlier this month, SiR spoke to REVOLT about which song from HEAVY impacted him the most — specifically in regard to his battles with substance abuse.

"I think the song that probably hit home for me was 'SIX WHOLE DAYS.' It's impossible to stare at the sun for six days straight,” he stated. "I remember the moment I wrote that song. I was in my mom's backyard, and I was struggling. I was having a bad week. I was trying to have a sober day, but my mind was caught up in nonsense."