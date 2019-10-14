Image Image Credit Frank Hoensch / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt SiR Darryl Farris Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

SiR’s new album Heavy isn’t just his first project in nearly five years; it’s his roadmap to sobriety for everyone to listen to and learn from. After multiple stints in rehab, SiR’s upcoming 16-track opus draws directly from his darkest times.

“‘No Evil’ was written in rehab. It was a poem. I wrote some interesting stuff in there,” SiR explains to REVOLT. “Some of these won’t see the light of day, but these are songs that play in the back of my head every day.”

In this installment of “Studio Sessions,” the candid singer details creating some of the songs from his upcoming album, making Heavy while battling substance abuse, and the track that pulled tears out of his eyes while recording. Read the insightful exclusive below.

You’ve been talking about this album since 2022. What was the earliest song you recorded for Heavy?

“Only Human.” I recorded that about seven or eight years ago. It's the oldest song. We re-recorded, reimagined, and reproduced it. Besides that, most of the recording for the album happened between 2021 and 2023.

You’ve been candid about battling substance abuse. This LP was recorded during that struggle and your 15 months of sobriety. Throughout that time, did anything change about how you made music?

My voice, for sure. I lost my voice for a couple of months. I sounded horrible. It took a few months before I could actually sing the songs I used to sing. I had to really work hard to get my voice back. But, reintegrating yourself back into society is more than just my talent. I had to do a lot of apologizing. I had to go to places where I knew I was showing my ugly a**, and I was trying to save face. I had to go back and hold myself accountable for my mistakes.

The album sounds like an encapsulation of your journey. Was there a particular song that hit home?

I think the song that probably hit home for me was “Six Whole Days.” It's impossible to stare at the sun for six days straight. It didn't actually happen per se, but I remember the moment I wrote that song. I was in my mom's backyard, and I was struggling. I was having a bad week. I was trying to have a sober day, but my mind was caught up in nonsense. That song, when I hear the lyrics, it just takes me right back to that day and that feeling.

One of the most surprising tracks is “No Evil.” Your singing is usually more soulful, but it sounds rock-influenced on that one.

Oh man, I was trying to find the best way to express the emotion. I tried a few different ways, including the R&B approach. But it just felt better how I ended up doing it. I'm never one to shy away from experimenting and challenging myself. That was a great challenge, and we hit it out of the park, man.

There’s also a running theme of dissatisfaction with life and interrogating your imperfections. Were there songs that pulled tears out of you while writing or recording them?

“Trying My Hardest” is one. I don't know how I'm going to be able to perform that because of where I was when I wrote it. I was trying to get sober. My wife and I look back now, and we kind of laugh. But there were days when it just wasn't funny, and I was trying to get sober. I'll be sober for four weeks, then slip up, and I'd have two bad weeks. Or, I'd be sober for three months, and then I'd have one bad night. I think it was one of the last nights I messed up when I wrote that song. This was two relapses ago, so it was almost two years ago when I wrote that song. I was in pain, but I was also trying to reassure her we were still on track because that's what happens to an addict. We slip up a lot in the early stages, and you have to really remember and respect that it's one day at a time. I made some mistakes and just wanted her to know I was still trying to be a man of my word.

You had a few stints in rehab while making Heavy. Did you write any songs during your stays?

“No Evil” was written in rehab. It was a poem. I wrote some interesting stuff in there. “Smoking and drinking, just trying to keep my mind off of you. Eyes may be red, but it keeps me from feeling so blue.” I was writing poems. Some of these won’t see the light of day, but these are songs that play in the back of my head every day.

You’re typically recording by yourself. Walk fans through a SiR studio session.

I'm simple, man. There's usually nobody in here. I can just sit at the computer and cut my vocals. When I work with other artists, I respect their space. I try to find my place on the song. And I'm quick. I still write with pencils. I try to simplify this whole process. I definitely keep it sacred.

TDE is a record label, but it also appears to be a family unit. What was their involvement in your recovery while you were making the album?

It was huge, man. I definitely know that during the process, I damaged relationships and had a lot of making up to do. But Top was very hands-on and very supportive. A lot of these guys have seen addiction firsthand. They’ve had family members that went through some of these situations. So, I was blessed to have that on my side, where the approach was gentle. It wasn't like they didn't understand. They just wanted to help as much as possible.

Please say if this next question is triggering. Are there any other songs in your discography that bring back memories of being on drugs while recording?

It's moreso in the new music, not on stuff like Chasing Summer. Chasing Summer definitely has moments where I wasn't doing drugs like that when I was creating that, but I was definitely broken. I was fractured. I was already mentally unstable. But I came into this mentally unstable; that's what sucks. I was 28 and struggling when I became SiR and started to focus on artistry. I came into it with issues that I should have dealt with beforehand. Things just got worse. I'm glad I've learned my lessons.

What are some of your most memorable studio sessions?

The Jill Scott sessions. I got to work with her on her album Woman. I helped write her single “Fool's Gold” and got my mom, brothers, and cousins to sing background on a couple of joints. I also wrote on a couple of other songs on the album. I remember that clear as day because she's everything I want to be as a writer in how she communicates her message, creates, and records. I learned so much, and Stevie Wonder pulled up to her session. She had people pulling up. I think Maxwell might have pulled up to a session. It was a crazy experience. I've also been in a session with Andre Harris, Robert Glasper, and Anita Baker in one room, which was crazy.

Who’s on your bucket list to record with?

I definitely want to record with J. Cole. If I were to get on a song with Cole, I’d have to come into his world. It’d be dope to get a verse from Cole on a SiR song. There are a lot of Dreamville artists I want to work with. I'd love to work with JID and Bas. I also want to work with [Kendrick Lamar] again. That would be fun if we get back in the studio. I don't like to put pressure on people or situations like the studio. I want things to happen organically. I want both of the artists to be happy with what we do. That’s most important when it comes to art.

Cole would’ve destroyed that “Poetry In Motion” song on your new project. What else do you have coming for the rest of 2024?

The tour coming up is going to be exciting. That’s about it, man. I'm really focused on doing whatever I can to put my best foot forward for the album.