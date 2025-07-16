Image Image Credit Savion Washington / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Simone Biles attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Simone Biles reminded the world exactly why she’s the most decorated gymnast of all time.

She walked away with two trophies at the 2025 ESPY Awards on Wednesday night (July 16), including the show’s first televised honor, Best Championship Performance, for her efforts at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she racked up three golds as well as a silver medal. Notably, she helped lead the U.S. women’s gymnastics team to its first team gold since 2016.

Held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the show drew a mix of athletes and entertainers. Angela Bassett, Russell Wilson, Trinity Rodman, Gabby Thomas, Druski and Flau’jae Johnson were among the night’s presenters. Rap icons Busta Rhymes and Clipse took the stage for special performances. Wilson and his wife, Ciara, were also spotted on the red carpet, turning heads as always.

When accepting the Best Championship Performance award, Biles expressed gratitude and a little humor. "That was very unexpected, especially in a category of all men, so thank you guys," she said. Stephen Curry was one of the men nominated alongside the gymnast.

The Texas-bred champ then took a moment to address a tragedy close to home. "Before I get into it, I first want to offer my sincere condolences to all those impacted by the devastating flash flooding on July 4th in Central Texas," she said. "Words can’t replace the pain, but our hearts are with you in this tragic time." According to The Associated Press, the floods left at least 132 dead and another 160 people missing in Kerr County.

"I'm honored to receive this award. The recognition means more than you guys know. I would like to thank the people who have stood with me on this journey — my teammates, my competitors, my coaches, family and fans who have lifted me up every step of the way. I wouldn't be standing here without all of you,” Biles continued. "I also proudly share this award with my team of supporters. Having a strong support system that understands your dreams, who are willing to show up for you, not just when you're winning, but when you're struggling, too, is really important. My sincere gratitude, appreciation and love to all of you who have stood with me on this magical journey, all the highs, lows, twists and turns along the way.”

She concluded the speech with, “Six-year-old me, who first started tumbling on my parents' sofa in the living room, is floored to be standing before you right now. For all the young aspiring athletes, coaches, trainers, doctors, mental health professionals, or whatever path you may choose in life, I encourage you to follow your heart, pursue your dreams, and believe in yourself every step of the way as anything is possible. I believe in the power of sport, the power of us, and of course, the power of she.”

Later in the evening, Biles accepted the Best Female Athlete award, keeping her second speech short: “Thank you, again.” It marked her second time receiving that honor, as the first was in 2017.

Her husband, NFL safety Jonathan Owens, was by her side throughout the night and celebrated her wins on Instagram, posting: “ESPYs 2025. Huge shoutout to my amazing wife for winning [two] ESPY awards!! Now that’s 6!!!! I’m so happy I was able to be there to witness such an amazing night... So proud of you, baby.”

At 28, Biles shows no signs of slowing down, continuing to raise the bar for what greatness looks like in sports.