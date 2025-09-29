Image Image Credit Jason Mendez / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Shyne Barrow attends "The Honorable Shyne" world premiere on November 13, 2024 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Shyne is planning a world tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his debut album.

He revealed plans for two new albums connected to upcoming film and TV projects.

The first tour stop is expected to be in New York City, with possible guest appearances from Cam’ron and Ma$e.

Shyne is hitting the road to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his self-titled debut. On Sunday (Sept. 28), during an excerpt of his exclusive sit-down with Cam’ron for “Talk With Flee,” the Belize rapper revealed that he’s plotting an upcoming tour and teased new music to follow.

“To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Shyne album, were going to do a 25th anniversary tour,” he told Cam’ron. The first stop is expected to be in New York City, with the “Whatcha Gonna Do” rapper saying he’d like to bring out both Killa and his “It Is What It Is” co-host Ma$e: “I don’t know if he’s retired.” See the clip below.

The legacy and impact that Shyne left behind

Released in 2000, Shyne went gold the same year and became the artist’s first release under Bad Boy Records. The 16-track effort included some of his most memorable work to date, like the Barrington Levy-assisted “Bad Boyz,” “Bonnie & Shyne,” and “Commission.”

Debuting at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart, the project also featured a contribution from 112’s Slim. What makes Shyne especially pivotal is that, to date, it’s the only album he released while not incarcerated. His sophomore effort, Godfather Buried Alive, came out in 2004, and although it was commercially more successful, he was behind bars at the time.

Shyne’s next two albums are tied to film and TV projects

Especially after 25 years, fans hoping for something beyond the live experience are in luck. Shyne confirmed he has not one, but two new albums coming, both of which will be tied to upcoming film and TV projects.

“We’re going to work on that and then we are gonna do two more albums because we have a TV,” Shyne explained. “I’m going to do something similar to ‘Narcos,’ ‘Powers,’ ‘BMF,’ but what I wanna do is I wanna create new music for the TV series.”

“For the motion picture, we’ll do another album,” Shyne noted. Though he didn’t confirm whether the two would be connected, he did offer a glimpse into why now felt like the right time.

“When I was in the House of Representatives, I definitely did not feel that it was appropriate to be performing,” Shyne shared with Cam. The 2022 BET Awards marked the only exception, because, as he put it, “That was bigger than me. That was about Belize.” Now, after losing his bid for re-election in March, the former Bad Boy artist finally has a little more room in his schedule.

The full “Talk With Flee” episode is slated to premiere on Wednesday (Oct. 1) at 5 p.m. ET via REVOLT’s app and YouTube.