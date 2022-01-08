Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Moses Michael Levi “Shyne” Barrow Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Shyne’s political career hit a major roadblock. The rapper-turned-politician conceded defeat late Wednesday (March 12) after losing his bid for re-election to the Belize House of Representatives. As revealed by Channel 5 Belize on Thursday (March 13), his opponent, businessman and fellow United Democratic Party (UDP) member Lee Mark Chang, won the Mesopotamia constituency.

“The people have spoken. Congratulations to Lee Mark Chang. He’s now the new area representative of Mesopotamia, and I wish him well,” Shyne stated in a press conference following the results. “I was confident. That was the interaction I was having with the people, but they made a decision to go in another direction, and I respect that.”

Shyne entered Belizean politics in 2020 after winning the Mesopotamia seat, later rising to become the Leader of the Opposition and head of the UDP. His tenure was polarizing, and Chang did not hold back in his criticism of Shyne in the lead-up to the election. At one point, he reportedly referred to Shyne as a “cancer” in government, saying, “The people are realizing they have been bamboozled.”

With his defeat, Shyne also plans to step down as leader of the UDP once a new official is elected. “I certainly will resign effective once we have a national convention to elect a new leader,” he confirmed. “Obviously, you can’t be a leader of the United Democratic Party once you’re not a member of the House, and I would not want to be appointed as a senator or anything to hold on to the leadership.”

The loss marks an uncertain chapter in Shyne’s political ambitions. While it remains to be seen whether he will continue to pursue a future in government, his journey has been anything but conventional. A once-promising rap star under Bad Boy Records, Shyne’s career was derailed by a 1999 nightclub shooting in New York City that led to his conviction on assault, gun possession and reckless endangerment charges. He served roughly a decade behind bars before being deported to Belize upon his release.

Despite his legal troubles, Shyne managed to reinvent himself on the global stage. His political rise in his home country was accompanied by a renewed diplomatic presence, all of which culminated in his return to the United States in 2021 after years of being barred from entry. “It feels great to be in America representing Belize,” he stated at the time. The question now is whether this election loss signals the end of Shyne’s aspirations in politics or simply another reinvention on his long and winding road.