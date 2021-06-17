Image Image Credit Roy Rochlin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Shyne Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In a video clip shared on Tuesday (Nov. 19), Shyne expressed regret over his harsh critique of Kendrick Lamar’s debut album, good kid, m.A.A.d city. The rapper-turned-politician infamously labeled the widely celebrated project as “trash” shortly after its release in 2012. On Math Hoffa’s "My Expert Opinion" podcast, Shyne completely walked back his comments.

“I would say I made a mistake about Kendrick Lamar. I will admit to that. I think that was definitely a mistake,” Shyne confessed. “I think Drake is nice, Drake is incredible, and Lamar has obviously proven me completely wrong, but everybody got it at the time. I was dealing with whatever I was dealing with, and I didn’t understand it. I didn’t appreciate it. He’s obviously proven to be one of the greatest musicians [of] our generation. That’s one I take back.”

Shyne’s initial criticism came via Twitter in October 2012, when he acknowledged the Compton rapper's abilities but dismissed his debut effort. “Kendrick Lamar is talented with a lot of potential, but his album is trash!” he tweeted. In a follow-up interview with Cipha Sounds and Peter Rosenberg, Shyne elaborated, stating, “We live in the United States of America, we don’t live in the United States of Aftermath. Jimmy Iovine doesn’t pay me. I can say whatever I want. Beats [are] trash, number one. And once your beats are trash, you’re finished because you can’t handle a good flow. I don’t really want to hear what you gotta say. I’ll go buy Dr. Cornel West’s album if I want to hear someone talk.”

Kendrick Lamar, for his part, took Shyne’s critique in stride. “That’s his opinion, but one opinion can’t stop how the world thinks,” the Compton emcee said during a VIBE interview. He later addressed the remarks more pointedly on the J. Cole-produced track “The Jig Is Up (Dump’n),” where he rapped, “Y’all pray to God this week I be putting out bombs, I pray to God this beat is good enough for Shyne, if not J. Cole, your s**t is trash, but at least my opinion just made everyone laugh.”