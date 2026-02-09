Image Image Credit Brianna Bryson / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Shyne attends the 17th Annual AAFCA Awards at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on February 08, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The Brooklyn concert marks the start of Shyne’s 25th anniversary tour for his debut album.

It will be his first U.S. performance since returning and highlights his connection to Flatbush.

Shyne revealed plans for two new albums tied to upcoming film and TV projects.

Shyne is heading back to the stage for a full-circle moment in Brooklyn.

The rap legend is set to headline a 25th anniversary concert celebrating his self-titled debut album, Shyne, at Kings Theatre on Saturday, May 2, at 9 p.m. ET. The show marks his first headlining performance since returning to the United States and brings him back to Flatbush — the neighborhood that helped shape his early years.

In a statement announcing the performance, Shyne reflected on the significance of the moment. “It is surreal to return to the stage in the neighborhood where I grew up for a night of performances celebrating classic raw Hip Hop,” he said.

The Brooklyn event follows Shyne’s announcement in September 2025 that he would commemorate the album’s milestone with a 25th anniversary tour. During an appearance on “Talk With Flee,” previously reported by REVOLT, the artist-turned-politician revealed plans to revisit the project that introduced his commanding baritone voice and gritty storytelling to the world, while also teasing two new albums connected to upcoming film and television projects. “To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Shyne album, we're going to do a 25th anniversary tour,” he told host Cam’ron. The first stop is expected to be in New York City, with the “Jimmy Choo” rapper saying he’d like to bring out both Cam’ron and Ma$e on stage: “I don’t know if he’s retired.”

That conversation signaled a renewed creative chapter for Shyne, whose journey has stretched far beyond music. Born in Belize City and raised in East Flatbush, he rose to prominence after signing with Bad Boy Records and releasing Shyne in 2000. The album produced lasting records like “Bad Boyz,” “Bonnie & Shyne,” and “That’s Gangsta,” cementing his place in Hip Hop during a pivotal era.

Shyne’s journey from rap star to public servant and cultural figure

Shyne’s career has been defined as much by resilience as by music. After overcoming a wrongful conviction, he redirected his focus toward public service in Belize, eventually becoming a member of the House of Representatives and serving as Opposition Leader. His life story and impact were later chronicled in The Honorable Shyne, a documentary released in 2024.

The Kings Theatre performance is expected to reflect that full arc — artist, survivor, and leader — while honoring a body of work that continues to resonate over two decades later. Special guests have yet to be announced.

Pre-sale tickets for the concert begin Thursday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m. ET, with general on-sale following Friday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m. ET.