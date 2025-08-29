Image Image Credit Kevin Sabitus / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Shilo Sanders #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers smiles prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Shilo Sanders has not given up on his dreams of playing in the NFL after being waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The former Colorado Buffaloes safety was picked up by the organization in April following the draft. However, his stint with the team ended on Sunday (Aug. 24) when he was listed among their preseason cuts.

His departure was preceded by an ejection the previous day during a matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Shiloh punched tight end Zach Davidson during a brief on-field dustup. Late Thursday (Aug. 28), he addressed supporters for the first time, expressing his optimism for what the future may hold.

“I feel like this is just part of my story, you know, to grow and do bigger and better things. Whether it’s finding another team, whether it’s, you know, getting another opportunity in the NFL, it is what it is,” he says in the video titled “WAIVED By The Buccaneers… What Now?”

Like his Pro Hall of Famer dad, Deion Sanders, Shiloh is keeping his faith first. “I truly believe [in] God, and I don’t question anything,” he added. As for his time in Tampa, the middle child of the Sanders family said that it had been “nothing but great.”

What’s next for Shilo Sanders after Buccaneers release?

Shiloh is looking to make the most of all of his talents as he and his agent field his next big break. The charismatic athlete has already walked the runway as a fashion model, appeared on “BMF,” and released an album, Hate 2 Love, so his options seem limitless. “I’m well-versed and my parents made sure of that,” he humbly boasted in the video.

The 25-year-old now stands at a crossroads, one that many NFL titans have walked. “In every athlete’s life it becomes a point to where the game ends for you. And I’m not saying that’s what it is now. I’m just saying mentally I’m good ‘cause I know that I got a lot of talents and I’ve been blessed… Basically, every athlete comes to this point to where you find yourself without the game of football, and then you’re thinking about what can you do next? What now?”

Shilo may be off the Buccaneers roster for now, but he’s far from finished. No matter where he lands next, there is a loyal fanbase rooting for him as he steps into his own “Prime Time” era. And like he said, "Everything is great… We'll be ready for anything. I appreciate y’all." Check out Shilo’s full message below.