The St. Kitts Music Festival is known for bringing together a wide range of sounds from across the globe, and 2025 was no different. The three-day event transformed Basseterre into a cultural hub with performances from tons of icons from the U.S. to Nigeria. The festival definitely lived up to its title as one of the Caribbean's most diverse music experiences. One of the standout sets came from Shenseea, who's become one of the most dynamic voices out of Jamaica, known for her bold moves and staying true to herself. The singer/rapper’s high-energy set showcased her range and growth, performing fan favorites like "ShenYeng Anthem," "Foreplay," and the viral remix of "Shake It To The Max (FLY)." She even brought fans onstage to dance to "Tap Out" and closed with a powerful tribute to Bob Marley, singing "No Woman, No Cry."

What made her performance even more special was the full-circle moment she shared with the crowd: St. Kitts was the first place she ever performed when she started her music career. Years after first stepping on that stage, she returned as one of dancehall's biggest stars. Before her performance, she caught up with REVOLT for an exclusive interview about going independent, her first Billboard Hot 100 single, finally meeting Vybz Kartel face to face, and why she no longer lets expectations box her in.

How does it feel being able to perform at the St. Kitts Music Festival and representing dancehall in a space that brings so many cultures together?

I feel honored to be at the forefront, along with many, to represent my culture, because not everyone has the privilege to do so. I know so many artists in Jamaica who are just trying to hustle and make it just to be on the forefront. And for me to be one of the chosen ones, I’m just grateful. So, I’m gonna be here and do what I need to do.

You’ve navigated a male-dominated genre and still carved out your own space. Looking back, what’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned pushing through those challenges?

I would say not to put a man in charge, even though it’s a male-dominated industry. I’ve come to realize that me... As a woman, I have my own superpower and my own magic that men can’t bring to the table, and that’s why I stand out in a male-dominated industry.

You’ve officially gone independent. How did you know it was the right time, and how does it feel to have full control over your music and moves?

Well, I think it’s the right time because it’s on God’s time, you know? I’m enjoying being independent because in the past I had to consult with other people when I wanted to drop, you know, what type of music, explain the vision. Now it’s almost like I can do whatever I want, and that freedom gives me more room to be creative.

You hit the stage with Vybz Kartel for the first time in April 2025. What was going through your head at that time?

I was like, “I’m ready to meet the GOAT,” you know. Because it was so surreal that he’s the one that gave me my first hit song and I have not seen his face in real life because as soon as I stepped on the scene, I think a year before, he was incarcerated. So, it’s almost like I got to meet my long-lost Godfather who was watching over me from a distance.

Did you ever think that’s how y’all would meet?

I did not know how I was gonna meet him. I just know that I didn’t want to meet him under the circumstances of us being in Jamaica after he just came out of jail. I wanted to give him that freedom and that space to roam. So, us meeting at his event, that I didn’t even plan to go to, you know, just came up and we all decided that we should definitely do it for the culture. I think it was the best time because it was so unexpected.

Your remix of “Shake It To The Max (FLY)” gave you your first entry on the Billboard Hot 100. How did it feel seeing that kind of global reaction to a track that blends so many sounds?

It actually makes me wanna do it again and again and again. It’s like, the feeling feels so great. I don’t wanna put out anything unless I’m targeting the Hot 100 now. So that’s the feeling I have right now. Like, I don’t wanna do anything mediocre. I wanna do stuff that is different because now I see that it’s stuff that’s different, but still caters to the world, that makes charts like those. Music that people are literally enjoying, not just one diaspora and not just catering to one type of audience, but for everyone. And that’s the type of music I’ve been wanting to make. So, I feel like the objective has been completed with “Shake It To The Max” because my fans have always been watching me over the past two years, just watching me experimenting in other genres. So yeah, I wanna do it again and again in different ways.

Speaking of experimenting, you’ve done pop, Afrobeats, Hip Hop, and more, but people still try to box you in as just a dancehall artist because you’re Jamaican. Does that ever frustrate you? How do you deal with those expectations?

It used to frustrate me, but now it’s like, “Not my business.” If you’re not a fan, you’re not a fan. And if you don’t like this song that I’m about to drop because it has a certain type of influence, wait until the next one comes. You know, I’m still gonna be here for a long time, as I’ve been here for quite some time [already], and I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon. I’ve watched people who had high expectations of me and felt disappointed come right back around and be like, “Oh, you inspire me.”

What do you want fans to know about your versatility?

I want them to know that it’s a challenge for me also, because I can do so much. When it comes down to making a decision, it’s super challenging because it depends on which vibe I want to lead with, because I can do it. But I try to look at it more as a blessing because I’ve seen so many comments of people saying, “Oh, this person needs to switch their style up,” and I’m very happy I don’t have that problem. I can change with the time of music. If it’s R&B running the whole place right now, I’m going over there, because I can. If it’s pop, same with dancehall, Afro. So yeah, it has its ups and downs, and it’s good and bad like everything else.

You’ve been around some big names, but has anyone ever made you feel starstruck? Or is there someone you know who would leave you speechless?

No. I actually thought I was going to have that feeling with Rihanna, but I think because it was so brief, I didn’t really get the time to soak it in, so I can’t say. There’s no one else that I think I would meet and feel starstruck unless it’s Michael Jackson and he ain’t here.

What’s something fans would be shocked to know you’re terrible at?

I think they would be shocked to know that I’m terrible at deciphering instruments and beats, and I’m a musician, you know? But I mostly focus on my vocals and my writing. Sorry, everything else is not my expertise. I just know that it’s a hit when I hear the compilation, and it sounds correct. I cannot decipher what you need to change in the beat for it to become the hit. You know, that’s a producer’s job, not mine. But I know I’ve been around a lot of artists who know the difference, and I’m just like, “I need to get my s**t together because I look crazy.”

You’ve toured across continents, hit the Billboard charts, and so much more. What else do you have planned?

Right now, I’m focused on the next single and just still making global records. And in the far future, I definitely want to fill out stadiums and have proper merch selling for my fans so they can feel connected to me. My cookbook. You know, just dipping in different branding, I would say, because I want to branch out when it comes to just being an artist, not just doing music, but as a public figure to just inspire other people not to put all their eggs in one basket.

What inspired you to want to release a cookbook?

The fact that I can cook and my culture. I’m a very big fan of my culture’s food, and when I travel, I look forward to eating different foods, experiencing different cultures. So, I think I wanna blend — just exactly what I’m doing with my music, I’m trying to do that with my cookbook. Well, I’m going to do that with my cookbook, where I blend other cuisines. You know? And make creative dishes that no one has ever heard about, but when you taste them, the fusion is just so enticing. It’s delicious.