Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Shaboozey Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

If Shaboozey believed he was on a “Winning Streak” in 2018, his 2024 LP, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going, is a meaningful and much-deserved victory lap. The Virginia-raised Nigerian American effortlessly delivered on the new 12-track album. Following the massive momentum built by two show-stopping duets on Beyoncé’s COWBOY CARTER, the talented recording artist struck gold with his Billboard chart-topping single, “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” With all eyes on him, Shaboozey unleashed his most fleshed-out body of work to date.

The multihyphenate has been slowly preparing for this moment; with over five years since his studio debut, it took him a long time to become a so-called overnight success. While most of his early work featured much more Hip Hop-leaning elements, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going is as country as you can get. Also a filmmaker and captivating storyteller, the “Anabelle” singer crafted his album to flow like a classic Western film. After “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Shaboozey tweeted, “The actual feeling of having your ‘dreams come true’ is indescribable, and I hope everyone gets to experience it at some point in life.” What started as a dream became a pinch-worthy reality for the rising phenomenon, a testament to his rising star status and a promising future of music.

The DMV area has birthed some of our culture's most talented musicians. Legends like Missy Elliott, Pharrell Williams, Timbaland, Pusha T and more laid the foundation for modern stars like Wale, Brent Faiyaz and Shaboozey, who now carry the torch to represent the often-overlooked music hub.

Fans of Shaboozey’s Lady Wrangler and Cowboys Live Forever, Outlaws Never Die have been treated to an exponential rise in production level and overall quality of music from the seasoned independent musician.

Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going starts triumphantly. His intro track, “Horses & Hellcats,” speaks to the duality of the Hip Hop-inspired country music creator, who uses the catchy title to compare both genres’ cultures. The emphatic track features the bravado of a conventional street rap song along with guitar-led production and a chant-worthy hook that straps the listener in for a wild ride. The concept of being an outlaw intrigues the young songwriter. For its second track, “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” the album pulls into Nashville. The infectious single has become a staple and will be a karaoke favorite for years to come.

Although the singer-songwriter is exceptionally humble, “Last Of My Kind” featuring Paul Cauthen proves that he is aware not many people are like him and that no more are coming. The self-affirming single offers vital energy that feels like the soundtrack for a Monday Night Football game between two NFL powerhouses. While the project’s energy starts off high, it takes a more somber turn with the heartbreak anthem “Anabelle.” Shaboozey then gives fans an in-depth look at where he is from with “East Of The Massanutten” and “Highway” before things pick back up with the LP’s lead single, “Let It Burn.”

With talents akin to the hitmaking ability of Drake, Post Malone and Taylor Swift and the introspection of Kendrick Lamar and JAY-Z, the genre-blending artist is in a lane of his own. His influences and experiences are unique, yet relatable. Plus, his ability to offer an emotionally charged ballad with Noah Cyrus before going bar for bar with rising rap superstar BigXthaPlug on “Drink Don’t Need No Mix” is unlike anything the music industry has seen in a long time. Shaboozey’s third effort is tremendous, and his diverse collaborations add a layer of variety and engagement that is rarely seen in music. It is evident that the Woodbridge, Virginia, native has much more in store for his listeners. When the spotlight on him was the brightest, he rose to the occasion, and proved his album’s captivating and powerful title to be prophetic.