Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jelly Roll and Shaboozey Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The California desert turned into a country music playground once again for Stagecoach 2025. The weekend in Indio brought legends like Tommy James & the Shondells, heavy hitters like Nelly, and more throughout. Two of the biggest winners were Shaboozey and Jelly Roll, who shared the Mane Stage spotlight in a moment that felt like the start of something bigger for both of them.

Shaboozey returned to Stagecoach with a full-circle performance that pulled scores of festivalgoers. His set included a heartfelt cover of Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” and original standouts like “Last Of My Kind” and “Highway.” After the show, he posted, “Never seen that many people in my life. The family got a lot bigger yesterday! Went from the side stage to the main stage. Stagecoach, once again, I’m thankful [to] you for everything!”

Right alongside him, Jelly Roll delivered a headlining set that turned into one of the festival’s biggest celebrations. His set showed how far the Nashville talent has come — and he made sure to share the moment with Shaboozey and a few other close collaborators.

Shaboozey's breakout year and a deluxe that expands the story

In 2024, Shaboozey dropped Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going, his third studio album and the project that officially turned him into a breakout star. Powered by the success of “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” the album introduced his signature mix of Hip Hop, country, rock and Americana to a global audience. Notably, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” spent a record-breaking 19 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, tying “Old Town Road” for the longest No. 1 run by a solo artist. It also helped him make history with Beyoncé on the Hot Country Songs chart, as the J-Kwon-inspired offering and Bey’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” marked the first time two Black artists succeeded each other at No. 1.

The deluxe release of Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going: The Complete Edition, which arrived on Friday (April 25), added new chapters to his story. The expanded project included six new tracks, featuring Myles Smith, Sierra Ferrell and Jelly Roll, who joined him on the standout single “Amen.” “Putting out the completed version... felt like finishing a conversation I wasn’t quite done having,” Shaboozey shared in a statement. “These songs gave me the space to reflect, to heal and to dream bigger than before.”

Shaboozey and Jelly Roll turned Stagecoach into a weekend built on brotherhood

Beyond the performances, Shaboozey and Jelly Roll kept the momentum rolling with a playful face-off at Guy Fieri’s Stagecoach Smokehouse. Competing in a "Tournament of Champions"-style cook-off, they went head-to-head over loaded baked potatoes, with one taking the W. “And the winner will be, for no cash or prizes but just street cred and a lot of smack talk, give it up for Chef Jelly Roll!” Fieri announced.

Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Guy Fieri, Jelly Roll and Shaboozey Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The chemistry between them carried over to the stage when they performed “Amen” together in front of a roaring crowd. The track feels less like a one-off collab and more like a statement: Two stars at different points in their careers, pushing each other to new heights. Ultimately, Stagecoach wasn’t just a big weekend for either artist individually. It was a reminder that country music’s next era is already here — and it sounds a whole lot better when it’s built on real friendships.