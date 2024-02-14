Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Nelly Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Taking place from Friday, April 25 to Sunday, April 27, Stagecoach 2025 is riding into Indio, California with a lineup that goes beyond country music. While the festival has long been a paradise for country fans, this year’s list shakes things up with a bold mix of Hip Hop, R&B and nostalgic throwbacks. Whether you're there for the classics or ready for something unexpected, this year will have plenty to keep you hooked.

Nelly is set to deliver a major throwback on April 26, celebrating 25 years of his debut album, Country Grammar, in a way fans won’t forget. Released in 2000, the album gave us hits like “E.I.,” “Ride Wit Me” and “Batter Up,” eventually going diamond and cementing its place in Hip Hop history. Watching the Missouri-raised artist perform the project from start to finish is a moment you won’t want to miss. That same day, Shaboozey is expected to take the stage. Blending country, Hip Hop and alternative sounds, the "A Bar Song (Tipsy)” hitmaker is carving out his own lane and proving that country music has more room for innovation than ever before.

On April 27, T-Pain will bring his signature sound to the festival. While known for R&B and his auto-tune anthems, the Tallahassee native has embraced country influences over the years, making his set one of the most unexpected, yet exciting of the weekend. And if you’re here for nostalgia, the Backstreet Boys are also performing that day — yes, you read that right. Get ready for a throwback singalong.

The Compton Cowboys will also make a special appearance. The collective is dedicated to breaking stereotypes and uplifting the Black cowboy community, reinforcing that country music’s roots run deeper and more diverse than mainstream narratives suggest.

With a mix of legendary throwbacks, Hip Hop crossovers and cultural moments, Stagecoach 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting editions yet. If you haven’t secured your tickets yet, now’s the time — you won’t want to miss this.