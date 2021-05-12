Image Image Credit Screenshot from Sexyy Red's "I Might" video Image Alt Sexyy Red Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Friday (March 1), Sexyy Red unveiled a new visual for "I Might," which features Summer Walker. Over production provided by Ben Billions, J Kash and Phil Phever, the St. Louis talent rapped about making moves with her sidepiece when her main love interest isn't acting right.

"He like, 'Sexyy, where you at? Come and put it on me,' I know I got the wettest c**chie, my s**t's macaroni, call him when I'm bored 'cause a bad b**ch get lonely, I need a n**ga that keep it real 'cause my last n**ga was phony, that's my lil' partner, yeah, that's my lil' boo, we be boolin', we be jammin', me and him, we hella cool, you got a b**ch, I got a n**ga, but we gon' stick to the rules..."

In the Des Gray-directed clip, Sexyy Red brought the song's subject matter to life by dividing her time between her boyfriend and her sneaky link, played by Lil Scrappy and Hunxho, respectively. Walker eventually appeared to perform the track's chorus from a balcony. Comedians BenDaDonnn and SkinBone also made humorous cameos.

"I Might" is taken from the deluxe edition of Hood Hottest Princess, which consisted of 22 cuts with additional appearances from Chief Keef, 42 Dugg, G Herbo, Sukihana, Nicki Minaj, Juicy J and more. ATL Jacob, Tay Keith, Don Alfonso, DJ Paul and more also contributed to the project's production.

As REVOLT previously reported, Sexyy Red expressed frustration over being typecast as a singular artist. "People be getting on me. I be like, ‘Why is that the only thing that y’all hear when I say something about a c**chie?'” she said during an interview with "The Breakfast Club." “I talk about all kinds of s**t in my songs. They take the c**chie part and just, ‘That’s all she’s talking about.’ Like, what? That’s all y’all got from that? I be saying all kinds of stuff in my songs."

Press play on "I Might" below.