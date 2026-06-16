Image Image Credit Clive Brunskill / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Venus Williams of The United States and Serena Williams of The United States hold their trophies following victory in the Ladies Doubles Final against Timea Babos of Hungary and Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 9, 2016 in London, England Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Serena and Venus Williams will compete together in the 2026 Wimbledon women’s doubles draw after receiving a wild card entry.

The sisters have won six Wimbledon doubles titles and have not played together at the tournament since 2016.

Serena indicated she is not rushing back into singles competition, focusing instead on preparation and select doubles appearances.

Serena Williams’ return to tennis just keeps getting better and better. On Tuesday (June 16), Wimbledon announced that she and her sister, Venus Williams, will reunite in the women’s doubles event after receiving a wild card entry.

“Back together, at Wimbledon,” the tournament wrote in a joint Instagram post with the star athletes. The match will be their first time playing together at Wimbledon since 2016, the same year Serena won her seventh singles title.

“OMFG YESSSS. I can’t wait,” Angel Reese wrote in the comments section. Another user dubbed them the “First Ladies of tennis,” while someone else added, “Iconic. Will be watching and cheering.”

Together, the Williams sisters have won the Wimbledon doubles title six times (and 14 Grand Slam doubles titles overall). Between them, they’ve also claimed 12 singles titles at the tournament, with Venus accounting for five of those victories. As many may remember, their doubles titles in 2000 and 2002 came after she received a wild card. They also repeated the feat in 2008, 2009, and 2012.

Why Serena Williams isn’t rushing into singles matches after her tennis comeback

It’s worth mentioning that one women’s singles wild card still remains open, though it seems unlikely Serena will take the opportunity. Ahead of her much-anticipated comeback match at Queen’s Club in London, she left the door open but said she still needed more time to train.

“Right now, no,” Serena told reporters, per ESPN. “I feel like I probably need to train a little bit more if I want to play singles, and we will see if I get there, and if not, that's not my journey right now.” Last Tuesday (June 9), the 44-year-old picked up a straight-sets doubles win alongside Victoria Mboko against Erin Routliffe and Nicole Melichar-Martinez.

Serena Williams will hit the court again before 2026 Wimbledon begins

The 2026 Wimbledon is slated to begin on June 29, but we’ll obviously be seeing more of Serena in the meantime. Today, she’s teaming up with Czech world No. 10 Karolína Muchová in doubles at the Berlin Open. The pair will face Erin Routliffe and Giuliana Olmos, and judging by Serena’s previous match, tennis fans can expect her to put up quite the fight.