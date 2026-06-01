Image Image Credit Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Serena Williams attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Serena Williams will return to professional tennis next Monday (June 8) at Queen’s Club, marking her first match since the 2022 U.S. Open.

She accepted a wild card entry into the doubles draw, with her partner to be announced at a later date.

Over her career, Williams spent 319 weeks ranked No. 1, won 73 singles titles, and claimed 23 Grand Slam championships.

Serena Williams is officially stepping back onto the tennis court next Monday (June 8).

Nearly four years after playing what many believed would be the final match of her legendary career, the 44-year-old is set to return to professional competition at the HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club in London. Tournament organizers revealed Monday (June 1) that Williams has accepted a wild card entry into the doubles draw, with her partner expected to be revealed at a later date.

The announcement marks Williams’ first competitive appearance since the 2022 U.S. Open, where she walked away from the sport while emphasizing that she was “evolving” rather than retiring.

Now, that next chapter is beginning. “Queen’s Club feels like the perfect place to begin this next chapter,” Williams said in a statement released by the tournament, per ESPN. “Grass has given me some of the most meaningful moments of my career, and I'm excited to be back competing on one of the sport's most iconic stages.”

The excitement surrounding her return quickly spread throughout the tennis world. Valerie Camillo, chair of the WTA, called the Michigan native’s comeback a major moment for the sport. “Serena is one of the greatest athletes of all time, with a legacy that extends far beyond the court,” Camillo said in a press release. “Her return is an expression of her passion for competition, and I cannot wait to see her face a new generation of top players.”

She continued: “Serena is not just a great champion. She’s a successful entrepreneur, a powerful advocate for the issues that matter — and one of the most iconic women in the world. We are thrilled to welcome her back to the WTA Tour at this hugely exciting moment for women’s tennis.”

Serena Williams’ tennis legacy remains unmatched

Few athletes have transformed their sport the way Williams has. Over the course of her career, she spent 319 weeks ranked No. 1 in the world, won 73 WTA singles titles and captured 23 Grand Slam singles championships — the most by any woman during the Open Era. She also won four Olympic gold medals (one in singles, three in doubles) and remains the only player to complete a Career Golden Slam in both singles and doubles competition.

Her last Grand Slam title came at the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant with her first daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Since then, Williams has continued adding to a résumé that already places her among the most accomplished athletes in sports history.

Serena Williams’ business ventures continue to grow

While away from competition, Williams remained busy building an empire beyond tennis. Her venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, has invested in more than 85 companies, many founded by women and entrepreneurs of color. She has also expanded her footprint in sports ownership through investments in the WNBA’s Toronto Tempo and the NWSL’s Angel City FC.

Williams has continued making moves in entertainment as well. Earlier this year, she appeared in Prime Video’s “The CEO Club” and served as an executive producer through her production company, Nine Two Six Productions.

Now a mother of two daughters, the tennis icon returns to the court with a new perspective and another opportunity to add to one of the most celebrated careers in sports.