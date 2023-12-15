Image Image Credit Lester Cohen / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt T.I. and Heiress Diana Harris Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

There’s something special about seeing your favorite artists let their guard down and bring their kids into the spotlight. It’s one thing to kill a performance solo — it’s another to share the stage with your child and let them shine too. From Beyoncé and Blue Ivy locking in during the “Cowboy Carter Tour” to Sexyy Red and her son turning up at Barclays, these moments remind us that even the biggest names in music are also just proud parents. Here are some of the most adorable and unforgettable times celebrities brought their kids on stage and let the world witness the bond in real time.

1. Beyoncé and her daughters on the Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter Tour” turned into a full-on family affair when both of her daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter, hit the stage. During the opening night at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Blue joined her mom for a powerful performance of “Protector,” with little sis Rumi by their side — a rare and emotional moment for fans. But Blue Ivy didn’t stop there. She was a steady presence throughout the tour as a backup dancer and even delivered a standout solo that showed just how much she’s grown into her own.

2. Mariah Carey and her twins at the Hollywood Bowl

On the first night of her 2024 Christmas concert at the Hollywood Bowl, Mariah Carey gave fans more than just vocals — she gave them a full family moment. Mid-show, the Queen of Christmas stepped aside so her twins, Monroe and Moroccan, could take center stage during intermission. Moroccan hopped on the drums, Monroe picked up the guitar, and the two jammed out to a festive performance in matching red fits. A true holiday flex from the Carey-Cannon crew.

3. T.I. and his daughter on Mother’s Day

On Mother’s Day 2025, T.I. brought his daughter Heiress Harris on stage to perform “Live Your Life,” and she handled the moment like a pro. She took the mic, delivered Rihanna’s verse, and kept up with her dad the whole way through — vocals, moves, and all. The crowd was into it, and it was clear this wasn’t just a cute moment. Heiress came to perform, and T.I. looked proud every step of the way.

4. Sexyy Red and her son on the Sexyy Red 4 President Tour

During her “Sexyy Red 4 President Tour” stop at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in 2024, Sexyy Red had the crowd in full-blown “awww” mode when she brought her young son on stage. While she performed “Shake Yo Dreads,” he did exactly that — shaking his dreads with all the energy in the world, right next to his mama. The moment was pure joy, and fans couldn’t get enough of the mini turn-up. Real rap mommy and me vibes.

5. Wiz Khalifa and his son at Coachella

Wiz Khalifa gave Coachella 2019 one of its sweetest surprises when he brought out his son, Bash, his child with Amber Rose, for a special performance of his hit single “Black & Yellow.” Little Bash hit the stage with a mic in his hand and all the confidence in the world. The father-son moment had fans smiling ear to ear and proved that the Taylor Gang isn’t just a brand, it’s a family legacy.

6. Jhené Aiko and her daughter at Dear Mama VH1

At VH1’s “Dear Mama” special in 2018, Jhené Aiko hit the stage with her daughter, Namiko Love, for a performance that had the whole room emotional — including Jhené’s own mom, who was spotted in tears. The two performed “Sing to Me,” their own song together, and the moment felt as personal as it gets. Namiko held her own next to her mom, and their connection came through in every note.