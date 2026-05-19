Image Image Credit Zoe Meyers/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt San Diego Police officers block access to the Islamic Center of San Diego following a deadly shooting Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Two suspected teenage gunmen were found dead in a vehicle less than a quarter-mile from the Islamic Center after the shooting.

A security guard, identified as Amin Abdullah, was among the three killed and credited with helping prevent further casualties.

The FBI is assisting local authorities as they review evidence, including writings found in the suspects’ vehicle.

Three people were killed Monday (May 18) after two suspected teenage gunmen opened fire at the Islamic Center of San Diego, authorities said. Per NBC News, San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl described the attack as “every community’s worst nightmare.”

Just before noon, officers responded to the Clairemont neighborhood mosque, described on its official website as the largest mosque in San Diego County. The mosque is also connected to a school, but an imam reportedly confirmed that all students, teachers, and staff were safe.

One of the victims was a security guard, identified as Amin Abdullah, whom officials credited with helping stop the attack from becoming even worse, according to the Associated Press. “Undoubtedly, he saved lives today,” Wahl said. The other two deceased were not publicly named in early reports.

Police said gunfire was also reported blocks away from the mosque, where a landscaper was shot at but not struck. Less than a quarter-mile from that scene, officers found a vehicle stopped in the street with the two suspected shooters inside. Authorities said both died from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds. NBC News, citing law enforcement officials, identified them as Cain Clark, 17, and Caleb Vazquez, 18.

Before the attack, the mother of one suspect reportedly called police to say her son, her firearms, and her vehicle were missing. She told authorities he was suicidal and believed he was with a friend. Police said they followed leads to Fashion Valley Mall and Madison High School before learning about the shooting at the Islamic Center.

Officials are investigating possible anti-Muslim hate

Wahl said “hate rhetoric” was involved, though investigators had not announced a final motive. Law enforcement officials told NBC News that possible anti-Islamic writings were found in the suspects’ vehicle. The FBI is also involved in the investigation.

The shooting happened on the first day of Dhul Hijjah, one of the most sacred periods on the Islamic calendar. Imam Taha Hassane called it “extremely outrageous” that anyone would target a place of worship, while San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria described the attack as a “violent act of hate.” The mosque said it will remain closed until further notice.