The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Sunday (Jan. 5) released footage revealing that the suspect of a deadly terrorist attack in New Orleans made trips to the city before executing the assault. Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a truck through a crowded Bourbon Street, killing 14 and injuring over a dozen more during the New Year’s Day celebration.

The 42-year-old Army veteran was killed when he exited the vehicle and opened fire on officers. Now, new details about his actions leading up to the massacre have come to light. In a press conference, FBI Special Agent Lyonel Myrthil revealed the Texas resident was in the “Big Easy” in October and November. “During that time, Jabbar, using Meta glasses, recorded a video as he rode through the French Quarter on a bicycle,” said Myrthil about the trip taken around Halloween.

The hands-free eyewear allows users to capture video, photos and also has livestreaming capabilities. According to authorities, Jabbar had the spectacles with him during the attack, but they did not capture the horrific scene. The recordings were uploaded to YouTube as a compilation by the federal agency.

One clip showed the veteran at his rental property looking at himself in the mirror as he wore the smart glasses. Leading up to the attack, he visited multiple gun shops in Texas. Additionally, in the FBI’s upload, he was shown placing two homemade bombs in the tourist area, one of which was in a cooler at Bourbon and St. Peter streets, and the other elsewhere in a “bucket-type cooler” on Bourbon and Toulouse streets.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the U.S. citizen proclaimed in a video that he was a member of ISIS as well as expressed his intentions to kill. He reportedly acted alone. Thus far, leads in the case have taken investigators to Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Tampa, Florida; and international territories. It is believed that he arrived in New Orleans on Dec. 31 at approximately 2:30 p.m. He unleashed terror on his victims at around 3:15 a.m. on New Year’s Day.