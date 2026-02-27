Image Image Credit Celal Gunes / Anadolu via Getty Images Image Alt Muslims perform prayer as they mark Laylat al-Raghaib (The night of Prophet Muhammad's conception) at American Islamic Center near Washington DC, United States on December 25, 2025. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

A Pennsylvania mosque was struck by gunfire during the first week of Ramadan, and authorities are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

A Utah imam survived a shooting outside his home, and police are reviewing whether bias played a role.

In Manchester, a man was arrested after bringing an axe into a mosque during prayers, prompting increased patrols and security measures.

As Muslims around the world observe Ramadan, the sacred month of fasting, nightly prayers, and spiritual reflection, communities in Pennsylvania, Utah, and the United Kingdom are instead grappling with fear after three separate incidents unfolded within days of one another.

Within the first week of the holy month, a mosque was riddled with gunfire, an imam was targeted outside his residence, and worshippers were confronted with a man carrying an axe during Taraweeh prayers. Outside of the directly impacted neighborhoods, the reaction has been relatively quiet — prompting questions about where the outrage and sense of urgency are.

Pennsylvania mosque shooting investigated as possible hate crime

In Matamoras, Pennsylvania, multiple bullets were fired into the Pike County Islamic Center during the early hours of Sunday (Feb. 22), according to the Eastern Pike Regional Police Department. Footage shows bullet holes through doors and windows, damage to a chandelier, and rounds piercing a wooden shoe rack inside the prayer space. No one was inside at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Imam Azzeddine Sarii called the incident a hate crime. “This is not a civilized act. This is an evil act, and they should be put to justice,” Sarii said, according to News 12. Mohammed Alhomsi, a spokesperson for the mosque, said the community is shaken. “If this [were] earlier by three or four hours, it could’ve been my 8-year-old daughter… It could’ve been my wife,” he said.

The Philadelphia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. “This act of violence targeting a house of worship is deeply disturbing and unacceptable,” executive director Ahmet Tekelioglu said in a statement. “Mosques, like all houses of worship, are sacred spaces meant for peace, prayer, and community. We urge local, state, and federal law enforcement authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and determine whether this attack was motivated by hate. We are grateful for the swift outreach and responsiveness of local and state police, and we stand ready to assist in any way necessary.”

Gov. Josh Shapiro was joined by people of different faiths at the mosque days later, where, on the eighth day of Ramadan, they gathered for iftar — the evening meal that breaks the daily fast — in a show of solidarity and support. “Violence targeted at our Muslim neighbors is unacceptable, and this attack is particularly painful during the blessed month of Ramadan,” he said in a Facebook statement. At the time of reporting, no arrests had been made.

Utah imam survives targeted shooting outside his home

In Sandy, Utah, Imam Shuaib Din, leader of the Utah Islamic Center, was shot at multiple times on Monday night (Feb. 23) while heading out to evening prayers, according to KUTV. Din said that a white four-door sedan had been parked outside his home for more than an hour. When he pulled out of his garage, he said the driver exited his vehicle and pointed a gun at him. “I think it was to hurt me,” he said. “It’s not just once, it’s twice, and then eight shots — all directed at me. It’s by the mercy of God, His protection, that none of those eight bullets hit me.”

Speaking with The Salt Lake Tribune, the imam said, “Obviously, he knew my house, knew my car, knew my schedule.” Police responded to the incident around 7:30 p.m. and are investigating all possible motives, “including but not limited to a possible hate crime,” Sgt. Michael Olson said. He added that authorities have reached out and are communicating with the FBI and other federal agencies. Authorities also released images of the car believed to be connected to the shooting and are asking anyone with information or surveillance footage to contact authorities. As of the time of reporting, no arrests have been made.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction and has called for increased protection for the imam and local Muslim community. In a statement posted on its website, the Utah Islamic Center said, “Heightened security measures will be in place at UIC to ensure the safety of all who attend.”

Manchester mosque incident leads to arrest

Across the Atlantic, police were called to Manchester Central Mosque on Tuesday night (Feb. 24) during Taraweeh prayers following reports of a man with an ax, according to The Independent. There were about 2,000 worshippers inside at the time, the BBC reported.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed a 55-year-old white man, Darren Connor, has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and possession of class B drugs. A second man was arrested but will face no further action. No one was injured, but officers are increasing patrols in the area.

According to The Independent, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said, “I know this will be worrying for Muslim communities, especially during Ramadan, a time of peace and reflection.” He added, “My thanks go to the volunteers and emergency services for their quick response. We have provided up to £40 million funding for additional security at mosques, Muslim and community [centers], and will continue to act to ensure communities are able to live without fear.”

While each case remains under investigation and motives have not been formally confirmed in all instances, the timing is hard to ignore. Ramadan is meant to be a month of peace, prayer, and togetherness. Instead, for some Muslim communities, it has begun with police tape, patrol cars, and unanswered questions.

For many worshippers, the concern is not just what happened, but why it keeps happening.