During a “CNN NewsNight” segment hosted by Abby Phillip on Monday (Oct. 28), a heated exchange between conservative commentator Ryan Girdusky and Muslim journalist Mehdi Hasan led to the former's permanent ban from the network. The debate initially centered on racist jokes made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at former President Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday (Oct. 27).

The conversation became contentious when Hasan, a British American broadcaster known for criticizing Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip, addressed being labeled an anti-Semite. “I’m a supporter of the Palestinians, I’m used to it,” Hasan stated. Girdusky then made what appeared to be a threatening reference to recent events in Lebanon, saying, “Well, I hope your beeper doesn’t go off.” The comment alluded to explosive devices that killed Hezbollah militants back in September.

Hasan immediately confronted Girdusky, asking, “Did you just say I should die? You just said I should be killed.” When Phillip challenged Girdusky about his remark, he apologized and claimed he heard Hasan express support for Hamas. Following a commercial break, both guests were absent from the roundtable discussion.

CNN subsequently responded with a statement shared by Phillip on social media. “There is zero room for racism or bigotry at CNN or on our air,” the message read. “We aim to foster thoughtful conversations and debate between people who profoundly disagree with each other in order to explore important issues and promote mutual understanding. But we will not allow guests to be demeaned or for the line of civility to be crossed. Ryan Girdusky will not be welcomed back at our network.”

Phillip also clarified that Hasan was not asked to leave and was welcome to return to CNN. Meanwhile, Girdusky later expressed his displeasure on social media. “You can stay on CNN if you falsely call every Republican a Nazi and have taken money from Qatar-funded media,” the disgraced pundit tweeted. “Apparently, you can't go on CNN if you make a joke. I'm glad America gets to see what CNN stands for.”