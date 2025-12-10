Image Image Credit Saint & Citizen Image Alt Saint & Citizen team: Paula Grant, Corey Edness, Deondre “Trakmatik” Collins, Jareiq “JQ” Kabara, and Marina Skye Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

The Rubell Museum hosted a three-day cultural series during Art Basel 2025, curated by Saint & Citizen.

Performances and panels featured Clipse, Kaytranada, Damson Idris, LaQuan Smith, and other global creatives.

Saint & Citizen’s team brought together music, fashion, and storytelling to create a new kind of art week experience.

Saint Week didn’t just land on the Miami Art Week calendar — it shifted the energy of the entire scene. Held last Thursday (Dec. 4) to Saturday (Dec. 6) at the Rubell Museum, the three-day series felt like its own creative ecosystem. Instead of another run of panels and performances, Saint & Citizen delivered a space where culture was experienced through sound, movement, conversation, and community.

A line wrapped around the block for a Clipse performance. Damson Idris held a room in collective silence as he unpacked storytelling and identity. Nelson Makamo, Prince Gyasi, Emma Grede, and LaQuan Smith brought art and fashion into deeper dialogue. Kaytranada’s set reminded guests why sound remains one of the most powerful cultural connectors.

Saint Week was rooted in intention — built by a team that treats creativity as a living language.

The Saint & Citizen blueprint: The team redefining cultural experiences

Saint & Citizen functions as a sound-forward media platform rooted in storytelling, collaboration, and community. At the helm is Paula Grant, CEO and co-founder, whose background in performance and narrative strategy shapes the company’s ethos. She leads with cultural intelligence and an artist-first approach, building an interdisciplinary ecosystem across music, film, tech, and experiential events.

Corey Edness, co-founder and chief of A&R and creative services, brings two decades of industry experience — from interning under The Neptunes to shaping projects at Geffen Records. His mission centers on pairing artists with audiences through intentional, creatively driven experiences. Deondre “Trakmatik” Collins, COO, adds both operational power and creative discipline. His production credits span Snoh Aalegra, Jeezy, Keyshia Cole, and more, matched with a rare ability to scale creative ideas into structured, on-time execution.

Jareiq “JQ” Kabara, chief brand officer, is a global strategist whose work with Janet Jackson, Daddy Yankee, Teyana Taylor, Sony Music, and Apple/Platoon reflects a deep understanding of how culture moves. His work with Feeture — the fast-growing peer-to-peer collaboration platform — reinforces his role in pushing music and technology forward. Marina Skye, Saint & Citizen’s creative director, is the visual engine behind many of the sets, stages, and immersive environments that define the brand. Her work with Beyoncé, SZA, Wale, Summer Walker, 21 Savage, and the Trap Music Museum cements her reputation as a force in experiential design.

Together with Joey Harris, the chief of talent and cultural relations, the Saint & Citizen team operates as a collective rooted in creative leadership, cultural intelligence, and community-driven storytelling.