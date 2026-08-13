Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Russell Westbrook attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Russell Westbrook’s retirement sparked widespread tributes from NBA peers, music stars, and fans, reflecting his broad influence.

The article curates reactions from across sports and entertainment — showcasing both statistical achievements and legacy moments.

Westbrook’s record-setting triple-doubles and MVP honors are highlighted alongside his impact as a cultural figure in basketball.

Russell Westbrook's retirement turned social media into a celebration.

Shortly after the former MVP announced that he was stepping away from basketball after 18 seasons, tributes began pouring in from every corner of the sports world. Former teammates, current players, NBA franchises, celebrities and fans all paused to reflect on the impact of one of the league's most electrifying competitors.

On Wednesday (Aug. 12), the Long Beach native announced his retirement through a career retrospective narrated by Michael B. Jordan. In the caption, he wrote, "Sometimes you don't even know when you've already watched the end. You had to be there. And now it's over."

According to ESPN, Westbrook had opportunities to continue playing, including offers from the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards, but chose to walk away on his own terms. His decision brought an end to one of the most statistically remarkable careers in NBA history.

Russell Westbrook's NBA legacy goes far beyond the box score

Westbrook entered the league as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft and spent 18 seasons playing for seven organizations. He spent 11 of those years with the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he became the face of the franchise and helped lead the team to the 2012 NBA Finals.

His résumé speaks for itself: a 2016-17 NBA MVP award, nine All-Star selections, nine All-NBA honors, two scoring titles and a place on the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. He also became the first player since Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double over an entire season before eventually setting the NBA record with 209 career triple-doubles.

The 37-year-old retired ranked fifth all-time in assists and 14th in career scoring with 27,176 points. He also finished his career as the NBA's all-time leader in triple-doubles and the career leader in rebounds among point guards. Westbrook joined LeBron James as one of only two players in league history to record 25,000 points and 10,000 assists, per ESPN.

NBA players, teams and celebrities flooded social media with tributes for Russell Westbrook

One of the most heartfelt reactions came from former teammate Kendrick Perkins, who reflected on Westbrook's legacy during an appearance on ESPN's "NBA Today." Having spent several seasons alongside the point guard in Oklahoma City, Perkins recalled the first conversation he had with former Thunder head coach Scott Brooks after joining the team.

"When I first got to Oklahoma City, and I played my first game, Scott Brooks called me in to his office, and he said, 'Let me give you a breakdown real quick of Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook: Kevin Durant is our best player, but Russell Westbrook, Perk, he gives us swag,'" Perkins recalled. He later added, "Russell Westbrook, not only should he have his jersey retired in Oklahoma City, but he should have a statue out there as well."

Current and former players shared their own messages on X. Pau Gasol wrote, "Some careers need no words. Congratulations, Russell." Donovan Mitchell simply posted, "Thank You @russwest44." Jordan Clarkson added, "Respect. Thank you, brodie." Dejounte Murray called him the "GREATEST POINT GUARD EVER!!!!," while Dwight Howard labeled him a "Top 3 point guard ever!" Trae Young wrote, "Damn, brodie… An absolute legend! What a hell of a career!”

Former teammates Serge Ibaka and Alex Abrines also joined the conversation. Abrines wrote, "Heroes come and go, legends are forever, and I've had the good fortune to play with one of the best." Charlie Villanueva added, "Definitely didn't always get along on the court as I recall but always respected the way you competed and played the game."

NBA organizations also honored Westbrook's career. The Thunder thanked him "for everything you gave to the city," while the Clippers, Nuggets, Pelicans, Spurs, Timberwolves, Bulls and Kings all shared congratulatory messages celebrating his impact on the game. The NBA's official account highlighted his accomplishments and even shared a separate post celebrating the way he connected with fans, including one supporter who traveled more than 6,000 miles from South Korea just to watch him play.

The love extended beyond the basketball community. Ciara, who featured the basketball icon in her "Dance With Me" music video last year, shared a clip from the visual and wrote, "Congrats @russwest44 on an incredible career and being one of the most legendary players that ain't afraid to sauce it up! It was a blessing to rock with you!"

Under Westbrook's retirement post on Instagram, Giannis Antetokounmpo wrote, "Incredible career, brother. You made people around the world feel your presence and love for the game. There are not a lot of people who played harder than you." James commented, "HELLUVA CAREER BRODIE!! HOF next!!" Derrick Rose, Tobias Harris, Angel Reese, Kevin Hart, La La Anthony and more also left messages celebrating his legacy.

Fans were just as emotional. Many admitted the announcement made them feel old, while others argued that both Westbrook and Chris Paul deserved better endings to their careers. One widely shared post on X summed up the mood: "We all really watched Russell Westbrook's career from start to finish. This retirement hurts. End of a freaking era."

For a player who built his reputation on relentless energy, impossible stat lines and an unapologetic approach to the game, that sentiment may be the perfect way to describe his final buzzer.