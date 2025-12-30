Image Image Credit Robert Gauthier / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Inglewood, CA, Monday, July 28, 2025 - Chris Paul is introduced as the latest addition to the Clippers roster at the Intuit Dome. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

HBCU students and alumni — spanning multiple generations — brought holiday weekend energy to the Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, for the 2025 Chris Paul HBCU Classic, sponsored by Toyota and presented by AARP.

Naturally, wherever there is HBCU love, it feels like a reunion. Before tip-off began for the two-day basketball showcase, attendees were met with fan experiences, including step-and-repeats, free merch, and music from The Beat Atlanta’s DJ C Blendz, alongside The Morning Hustle radio personality Kyle Santillian, setting a celebratory tone throughout the concourse.

Divine Nine and HBCU paraphernalia reading phrases like “Norfolk Dad” and “For Me, It Was Always Hampton” filled the arena, accompanied by daps, hugs, and lighthearted smack talk. Alumni presence stretched across generations, with graduates who attended decades ago continuing a legacy of pride with their kids — some current students — donning fits from the same school. Norfolk State alumni were notably visible, including a group that traveled together on a chartered bus to support their Spartans, underscoring the depth of pride and moments of reminiscence that continue to define HBCU culture.

Margaret Canu, a Hampton University graduating senior and Atlanta native, danced her way into the arena with her best friend, Deja, a Grambling University student, to watch the HBCU matchup. Even though the trash-talking was heavy between the two students, Canu emphasized the importance of the Classic among the rivalries.

She explained, “It’s a space for Black students from different states to come to Atlanta, like, the Black mecca, and really embrace their HBCU, have school pride, hang out with your friends from back at home and from other states, fellowship, spread love, and have a good time.”

An Omega Psi Phi Que hopped to music from his courtside seat. Howard University alum and Black host royalty AJ Calloway — who is an avid classic goer — was spotted courtside taking in the sights. Hampton University’s new president and alum Darrell Williams was also in attendance. A local high school marching band had the arena moving to the HBCU favorite band song “Side of Your Neck" and the viral Whitney Houston “I Will Always Love You” challenge during the Hampton vs. Grambling matchup sent the energy even higher.

The showcase opened with Division II matchups, as Clark Atlanta University faced Lincoln University, followed by Morehouse College taking on Fayetteville State University. Session Two spotlighted Division I programs, Grambling State University squaring off against Hampton University, followed by Norfolk State University battling Jackson State University.

The games featured fast-paced play, highlight-reel dunks, alley-oops, and late-game moments that kept fans engaged throughout each session. Grambling University’s Antonio Munoz emerged as one of the standout players of the tournament.

The Classic also doubled as a college access opportunity. Courtside near the VIP section, HBCU admissions representatives hosted a college fair with tables from participating institutions. Prospective students and families engaged directly with schools, submitting applications, receiving admissions status updates, and in some cases, earning on-the-spot acceptance.

Toyota’s sponsorship further elevated the mission, presenting the Classic with an $80,000 check to support state-of-the-art enhancements for the participating programs. Founded by NBA megastar and Winston-Salem State University graduate Chris Paul, the Classic brings together historically Black colleges and universities to spotlight athletic excellence while celebrating the broader HBCU community.

“As the support for HBCU basketball continues to grow, I’m excited to provide this year’s teams an opportunity to showcase their talent at the Gateway Center in Atlanta,” Paul said. “The HBCU Classic allows these players and their schools to receive their well-deserved recognition on a national platform.”

Alumni and supporters expressed optimism about the event’s future growth. Terry, a Shaw University alum supporting Norfolk State, shared that increased promotion could help expand awareness and engagement.

Historically, many HBCU basketball programs have been financially strapped, especially compared to predominantly white institutions, as they receive significantly less corporate sponsorship revenue and media coverage and are plagued by differences in institutional endowment.

Beyond the action, the Classic served as a powerful reminder of why platforms like this matter for young Black athletes and students. HBCUs are often underrepresented despite their outsized impact, and events like this place their history, talent, camaraderie, and traditions front and center.