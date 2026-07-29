Image Image Credit Valerie Macon/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Michael B. Jordan promotes the upcoming film 'The Thomas Crown Affair' during the Amazon MGM Studios presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Michael B. Jordan unveiled the first teaser trailer for The Thomas Crown Affair, which he directs, produces, and stars in as the art thief.

The teaser spotlights his “Academy Award Winner” title following his Best Actor win for Sinners.

The film is scheduled to reach theaters March 5, 2027, with a supporting cast that includes Adria Arjona, Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, Ruth Negga, and more.

Michael B. Jordan unveiled the first teaser for The Thomas Crown Affair on Wednesday (July 29), giving viewers an early look at his turn as the wealthy thrill-seeker and art thief at the center of the stylish crime film.

Jordan directed, produced, and stars in the Amazon MGM Studios release, his second feature behind the camera following 2023’s Creed III. The preview shows Thomas Crown executing a carefully planned museum heist while scaling buildings, racing cars, and traveling through international destinations. Adria Arjona appears as the investigator drawn into his dangerous game.

Much of the early conversation centered on the words “Academy Award Winner Michael B. Jordan,” which appear prominently in the teaser. Jordan earned his first Oscar in March for portraying twin brothers Smoke and Stack in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, and fans celebrated seeing the honor officially attached to his name.

“I love seeing Academy Award Winner next to Michael B Jordan. I feel like a proud little sister,” one X user wrote. Another declared, “Michael B. Jordan is an Academy Award-winning best actor and a box office draw. That's not an easy feat.”

Others focused on Jordan’s suitability for the role previously played by Steve McQueen and Pierce Brosnan. “Michael B. Jordan has the exact charismatic presence needed to pull off Thomas Crown. Perfect casting,” one viewer said. Another reaction was considerably more direct: “Michael B. Jordan is a different kind of FINE.”

The teaser also added to excitement surrounding Jordan’s run as an actor, producer, and filmmaker. One X user said he was “in his bag” after watching the preview and described the number of good projects he has coming out as "super inspiring." Another wrote, “Michael B. really trying to be the one who don’t miss. That Thomas Crown looks serious.”

Support extended to Jordan’s Instagram page, where KevOnStage, Storm Reid, Boris Kodjoe, Pusha T, and several other public figures expressed support in the comments.

Jordan’s film represents the third major screen version of The Thomas Crown Affair. Norman Jewison directed the 1968 original starring McQueen and Faye Dunaway, while John McTiernan’s 1999 remake paired Brosnan with Rene Russo.

Michael B. Jordan’s career reaches another milestone

Jordan’s Best Actor victory for Sinners made him the sixth Black performer to win the category. The honor followed years of acclaimed roles in Fruitvale Station, Black Panther, Just Mercy, and the Creed franchise, which also helped launch his directorial career.

The Thomas Crown Affair also stars Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, Pilou Asbæk, Ruth Negga, and Aiysha Hart. The film is scheduled to reach theaters on March 5, 2027.

Check out more reactions below.