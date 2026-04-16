Image Image Credit ANGELA WEISS / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt US actor Michael B. Jordan attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Michael B. Jordan confirmed at CinemaCon that directing and starring in The Thomas Crown Affair has been a dream of his since he was a child.

The upcoming film is the third adaptation of the film and is set to arrive in theaters on March 5, 2027.

Adria Arjona joins the cast, with Jordan emphasizing the need for a co-star who could match Thomas Crown’s intelligence and intensity.

Michael B. Jordan’s younger self would probably have a hard time believing he’s directing and starring in The Thomas Crown Affair. During Amazon MGM’s CinemaCon presentation on Wednesday (April 15), the Oscar-winning actor revealed that the film has been a dream of his since childhood.

“I’ve been daydreaming about making this movie for years,” Jordan said. He later shared that he watched John McTiernan’s 1999 remake when he was 12 years old, and remembered thinking, “I wanna be in a movie like that one day.”

The Creed actor didn’t see the 1968 original until later, though that only made him appreciate Thomas Crown’s mission of stealing a painting from a museum even more. “McQueen brought this effortless cool, this rebellious edge. He didn’t just steal. He made a statement,” Jordan explained, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Image Image Credit David Becker / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Michael B. Jordan speaks during CinemaCon 2026 – Amazon MGM Studios Invites you to an Exclusive Presentation of its Upcoming Slate at The Dolby Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, on April 15, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

As for directing the romance thriller, which is slated to arrive in theaters on March 5, 2027, Jordan noted, “I knew I wanted to bring that all together — the style, the sophistication, the rebellion — but also give him a real mission.” Of course, part of that meant finding an actress who could “match [Thomas'] intelligence, his intensity, his charm.” The role ultimately went to Adria Arjona, whom he also brought onstage at CinemaCon.

"I'm the luckiest actress to be a part of this movie," the Hit Man star said, according to Entertainment Weekly. "I truly am." The trailer for the upcoming film played during the presentation, so it’s only a matter of time before wider audiences get their first glimpse of Jordan and Arjona’s onscreen chemistry.

Image Image Credit Ethan Miller / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Adria Arjona and Michael B. Jordan promote the upcoming film "The Thomas Crown Affair" at the Amazon MGM Studios presentation at The Dolby Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, on April 15, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Why Michael B. Jordan directing and acting in ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ makes perfect sense

By now, Jordan has played just about every role imaginable. In Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which took home four Oscars last month, we saw him pull double duty as twin brothers Smoke and Stack. So, juggling two roles, whether that means playing multiple characters onscreen or stepping behind the camera while still carrying the movie, feels like a natural progression of that.

Having made his directorial debut with Creed III and presumably picked up plenty of experience working alongside Coogler all these years, Jordan seems more than ready to take on a project like The Thomas Crown Affair.