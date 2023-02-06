Image Image Credit Taylor Hill/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt The Roots at Roots Picnic Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Day 1 of Roots Picnic 2025 was hit with major delays and fan frustration due to heavy rain and little communication.

Artists like Maxwell, Tems and GloRilla still delivered through the chaos, keeping the music alive.

Sunday brought redemption, with Meek Mill, Clipse and The Roots adding to a true celebration of Philly pride and Black music.

Even with a soggy start, Roots Picnic 2025 reminded fans why it continues to be one of the most important festivals in Black music. What began with delays, mud and tense crowds on Saturday (May 31) ultimately gave way to a powerful second day packed with iconic performances, hometown pride and the kind of resilience that defines both The Roots and the city they represent.

Founded in 2008, the annual celebration, which took place at the Mann Center in Fairmount Park for its latest iteration, is a cultural gathering point, a tribute to legacy and a summer kickoff for scores of fans. So, when torrential rain left the grounds soaked, it felt like the spirit of the entire weekend was in danger.

Two stormy weeks and first-day rain tested fans and organizers

Saturday was rough. The gates didn’t open until well after 3 p.m. (roughly three hours past schedule) due to last-minute efforts to repair waterlogged terrain and ensure safety. Fans lined up in the rain with little communication and seating, and many grew frustrated as updates trickled in late.

“We nearly canceled the Picnic because conditions were unsafe for everyone involved,” Questlove later shared in an Instagram post following the first day. “We prioritized caution above all else.”

Despite the chaos, the music never stopped. Artists like Maxwell, Miguel, Jeezy, Latto, GloRilla, Musiq Soulchild and Tems performed through the drizzle with the kind of professionalism and heart that only deepened the crowd’s respect. Maxwell — brought in last-minute after D’Angelo pulled out due to a medical issue — received praise for stepping up and helping salvage the day’s lineup before the city’s strict curfew hit.

The Roots and Live Nation issued public apologies, with promises to improve communication and logistics by Day Two. “Please understand safety will always be our number one priority,” they wrote. “Today is a new day and we will do better.”

Sunday delivers the magic the Roots Picnic is known for

Thankfully, Sunday (June 1) brought sunshine, smoother operations and a full-circle moment of redemption. The entry process was more efficient, the grounds were stabilized and the lineup delivered on every promise. Black Thought and J. Period’s Live Mixtape set was a standout, featuring Clipse, 2 Chainz and others with explosive energy. Lenny Kravitz captivated the main stage with a slew of hits. KAYTRANADA turned the Presser Stage into a full-blown dance party. And The Roots’ complete performance of their classic Do You Want More?!!!??! was a gift to longtime fans.

Meek Mill returned to home turf and closed out the night with a set that reminded Philly of its place in Hip Hop’s history — and future. Elsewhere, Backyard Band, Crystal Waters and Funk Flex kept energy levels sky-high throughout the afternoon and evening.

The shift between Saturday and Sunday wasn’t just about weather. It was about ownership and recovery. Organizers acknowledged the missteps, adjusted, delivered and, most importantly, they reminded everyone why this festival matters.

No event is perfect, especially one dealing with unpredictable weather and massive crowds. In addition to an impeccable lineup, the Roots Picnic has always been about community, culture and the ability to bounce back. And in that regard, 2025 was another year of proof.