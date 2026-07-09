Image Image Credit Otto Greule Jr / Stringer via Getty Images, Steph Chambers / Staff via Getty Images, and Eakin Howard / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Sheryl Swoopes #22, Forward and Guard for the Houston Comets looks on during the WNBA Western Conference basketball game against the Seattle Storm on 1st June 2000 at the Key Arena at Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington, United States, Skylar Diggins #4 of the Seattle Storm walks with her family prior to the WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest during the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star weekend at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 18, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indian, and Bria Hartley #14 of the Connecticut Sun dribbles against the Golden State Valkyries in the first quarter at Chase Center on June 22, 2025 in San Francisco, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Roku’s "Gamechangers: Mother/Athlete" will spotlight Sheryl Swoopes, Skylar Diggins, and other WNBA players navigating motherhood and professional basketball.

The docuseries examines decisions around pregnancy timing, contract considerations, and returning to competition after giving birth.

The announcement comes amid growing attention around WNBA pregnancy protections, including the recently implemented Pregnancy No-Trade clause in the league’s new CBA.

There’s no more difficult — or rewarding — job in the world than being a mom, and for many women in the WNBA, that also means keeping their bodies ready to compete at the highest level. On Thursday (July 9), Roku announced that “Gamechangers: Mother/Athlete” will be joining its original programming lineup over the fall.

Featuring both former and current WNBA stars, the documentary will give viewers an “unprecedented look at the unique challenges of timing pregnancies around basketball season, maintaining contracts, and returning to All-Star form after giving birth.” Among the players sharing their stories are Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes, the Chicago Sky’s Skylar Diggins, Bria Hartley, power forward-turned-WNBA coach Natalie Achonwa, and Allison Feaster.

“I’ve spent my life competing at the highest level, but one of the most meaningful roles I’ve ever had is being a mother,” Swoopes shared with Variety. “For a long time, that part of our stories wasn’t talked about. I’m proud to be part of a documentary that gives women the space to share those experiences honestly, and I hope people come away with a deeper appreciation for everything these athletes balance.”

Image Image Credit Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Sheryl Swoopes' 2-year-old son, Jordan Jackson, gives his mom a kiss during media day, just before the start of the 2000 season. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

According to Christine Turner, the director behind “Gamechangers: Mother/Athlete,” the project will also dig into the “personal moments most of us never see,” including “the fear, the doubt, and the expectations they face when taking on two demanding roles at once.” She added, “My hope is that viewers leave with a fuller picture of what it means to be a mother and a hooper and to be a working mom, period.”

What to know about pregnancy protections in the WNBA

Playing in the WNBA, especially after giving birth, is no small feat. As USA Today notes, “only a handful of women have returned to play” after their second pregnancy, with Diggins and Dearica Hamby being part of that very select group. In 2024, the power forward sued the Las Vegas Aces and the league over alleged mistreatment because of her pregnancy at the time (though she later dropped the suit last December).

Image Image Credit Jordan Teller/ISI Photos / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Forward Dearica Hamby #5 of the Los Angeles Sparks and her daughter smile on the court after a game between the Las Vegas Aces and Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena on September 11, 2025, in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

That lawsuit may have inadvertently helped shape the new CBA agreement, which took effect at the start of the 2026 WNBA season. It included a clause that basketball fans have since referred to as the “Hamby Clause,” which states, “Teams must obtain player consent before trading a pregnant player.”

ESPN announces docuseries spotlighting WNBA stars across 2025 season

Roku is far from the only streamer taking advantage of the banner year — or should we say years — the WNBA is experiencing. Also announced today, ESPN enlisted A’ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, and DeWanna Bonner for its six-part “Life in the W,” slated to premiere July 24. The series, produced by LeBron James' Uninterrupted and Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios, follows their journeys on and off court through the 2025 season. "I'm so proud to be part of this project and allow viewers to connect with who we are beyond basketball," Wilson expressed.