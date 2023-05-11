Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna, ASAP Rocky Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Are Rihanna and ASAP Rocky married? Well, their fans certainly think they are, especially after her latest interview. The Fenty mogul sent social media into overdrive as she became a weekend-long trending topic Oct. 12-13.

The fashion and music icon could not help but to gush about the ways her life has changed since becoming a mother to sons RZA and Riot Rose at the launch of her Savage x Fenty collection at the Nordstrom Century City store in Los Angeles. While speaking with E! News, Rihanna shared that she has fully embraced this stage of her life.

From “motherhood, wifehood-ish, wife-ish hood and just being a homebody. I love it,” said the “Love on the Brain” singer. Furthermore, she dished, “I love to be a homemaker. I have a lot of women in my home right now, and I just like to be exciting and celebrate things. I’m trying to build new traditions for our little family that we built.” Rihanna also disclosed that this Halloween she will be taking her and Rocky’s kids door-to-door to trick-or-treat as well as trying her hand at making homemade ghost cookies.

Beyond the spooky season, the superstar revealed she is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with her “in-laws.” When inquired about the in-law reference, Rihanna had a quick response, having picked up on marriage speculation. “That’s my family for life regardless,” she offered up. As one fan on Twitter put it, “There is a world where Rihanna and ASAP are already married and will probably use a Vogue cover (not America) or Bazaar on one of their anniversaries, if not the first one, to announce it.”

“Are they or aren’t they?” questions have lingered since 2022, when she starred as Rocky’s bride in the music video for “D.M.B.” The rapper donned a gold grill with the words “Marry Me?” and Rihanna wore one that read “I Do.” That January, the couple also shocked fans with their first pregnancy reveal. Their son, RZA, was born five months later in May.

The Bajan beauty nearly broke the internet when she casually revealed her second pregnancy during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. The pair’s son Riot Rose was born last August.

Since then, she has revealed that she is open to having more children. “I don't know what God wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course if it's another boy, it's another boy,” she told Interview Magazine in April.