Pisces queen Rihanna has two children with ASAP Rocky: RZA and Riot Mayers. The pair welcomed their first son in 2022 and the second the following year. Since then, motherhood has been a big part of the Barbadian star’s life.

Today (March 26), Vogue China shared excerpts of its cover story with Rihanna, in which she revealed the “most beautiful thing” about raising her two boys. “[Children] come into the world with their own individuality and sincerity, without any logic or conformity, which usually makes you feel that you must fit into a certain group," the artist shared.

"It's really beautiful to see, and I want to continue to help them navigate that and make sure that they know they can be whoever they want to be,” Rihanna continued. “They should embrace it completely because it's beautiful and unique. I love them just that way."

The “Love on the Brain” creator initially announced that she was expecting RZA in January 2022, months after she and Rocky made their relationship public. Their son was named after the Wu-Tang Clan frontman, who described it as “a great honor” for his moniker to be passed down to another generation.

Meanwhile, Rihanna shocked the world by revealing she was pregnant with Riot during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in 2023. She and Rocky secretly welcomed their second child in August of that year, revealing his name a month later.

During the couple’s cover story with British Vogue, Rihanna spoke about motherhood. She shared, “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before; that’s the craziest thing ever. You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far because it doesn’t matter.”