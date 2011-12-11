Image Image Credit Dave Benett/Contributor via Getty Images, Andreas Rentz/Contributor via Getty Images, and Steve Jennings/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna, Erykah Badu, and Jhené Aiko Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Pisces, being a water sign, is often associated with traits like creativity, sensitivity, and emotional depth. R&B music, characterized by its soulful melodies, passionate lyrics, and emphasis on emotions, often aligns with these characteristics. As such, many of the best artists of the genre were born between Feb. 19 and March 20, making for some of the most soulful, multilayered music of our time.

"The thing about Pisces is that we are all of the signs in one," said a proud Jhené Aiko in an interview with Byrdie. "The most Pisces thing about me is that, [at] any given moment, I can be anything. And changing my mind... and also having an open mind." On the Mama's Gun standout "...& On," Erykah Badu spoke on how the zodiac sign connects to her relationships. "Two fish, one swimmin' up stream, one swimmin' down livin' in a dream, but when she loves, she tends to cling," she sang on the classic cut.

REVOLT created a list of 13 R&B mavens who are Pisces. Given their accomplishments, one can argue that this astrological group is the best at rhythm and blues. See for yourself below!

1. Rihanna

While it’s been a while since we received an album from Rihanna (born Feb. 20, 1988), she remains one of the most impactful artists within R&B – even as she’s pushed genre boundaries throughout the entirety of her career. As far as why she’s been away from the studio, the reasons are certainly understandable given the massive success of her still-growing Fenty empire. Thankfully, fans have been able to hear her voice on the occasional feature. Rih’s partner, ASAP Rocky, is also keeping everyone’s hopes alive.

2. Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber – who was born on March 1, 1994 – managed to take over the pop world during much of his youth. Backed by R&B legend Usher, the Canadian vocalist soon became one of the bestselling artists of all time with estimated sales of over 150 million records worldwide. Nowadays, the R&Bieber star enjoys life out of the spotlight with his loved ones. With that said, a few random snaps confirmed that, at the very least, he’s been spending some of his time in the studio.

3. Jhené Aiko

This proud Pisces brought the chill, emotional vibes with her beloved body of work, Chilombo. Since then, Jhené Aiko – born on March 16, 1988 – contributed her sensual vocals on songs by the likes of Ty Dolla Sign, Saweetie, Moneybagg Yo, Swae Lee, Megan Thee Stallion, late talent AUGUST 08, and love interest Big Sean. She also created an R&B album for babies, further proof of her versatility as an artist. Given recent drops like “alive & well (gratitude mantra),” “Sun/Son,” and “calm & patient,” it’s a safe bet to believe that more is coming from Aiko sooner than later.

4. Robin Thicke

When it comes to emotion and transparency, Robin Thicke, who was born on March 10, 1977, has had very little problem putting it all out there in his music (for example, Paula). In an interview with NPR, he humorously revealed that he has a “love/hate relationship” with his music that’s “typical of Pisces — ‘two fish going in opposite directions all the time.’”

His most recent body of work, On Earth, and in Heaven, and its lead single, “That's What Love Can Do," received critical and commercial success.

5. Tamar Braxton

A major contributor to the Braxton R&B dynasty, Tamar – born March 17, 1977 – has been bringing the soul, both as a solo artist and as part of a group with her equally talented sisters. Her most recent body of work, Bluebird of Happiness, was created alongside heavyweights like Rodney Jerkins, Yo Gotti, and more. Outside of music, fans saw huge glimpses into Tamar’s personal life and love life via reality shows like “Braxton Family Values” and “Tamar & Vince.”

6. K. Michelle

On the classic KIMBERLY: The People I Used to Know standout “Birthday,” K. Michelle let it be known what zodiac sign she represents. “Don't fight me, I'm a Pisces, birthday cake up on his white T,” she sang. The Memphis songstress, who was born on March 4, 1982, further explained her sign’s traits on Genius, stating, “We are super, super creative, loving people... and fun.” Currently, she’s working on her debut country album, which is led by the infectious cut “Tennessee.”

7. GIVĒON

In an interview with Harper’s BAZAAR, GIVĒON (born Feb. 21, 1995) spoke on what he felt was the most iconic zodiac sign. “I’m going to say Pisces because I am a Pisces, and as a creative, you have to be in tune with your emotions,” he told the publication. “I hear a lot of people say that Pisces are more sensitive.” You can certainly hear the Long Beach crooner pouring out his heart on his debut LP, Give Or Take, which he described conceptually as “having a conversation with my mom, and we’re just catching up.”

8. Tink

While she’s earned her respect as a rapper, Tink – born on March 18, 1995 -- has been making great strides in the R&B world with well-received projects like Pillow Talk and Thanks 4 Nothing. In an interview with The FADER, she spoke on working with Timbaland, with whom she shares an astrological connection. “We don't have to say it; we think it,” Tink said about their musical chemistry, which she attributed to them both being “introspective Pisces.”

9. LeToya Luckett

Born on March 11, 1981, LeToya Luckett made a major mark as a solo artist following her success with Destiny’s Child. Her most recent body of work, the emotionally charged Back 2 Life, came with 13 tracks and a single assist from Ludacris. Since then, she released a couple of songs and blossomed as an actress in films like One Night Stay and shows like “Greenleaf.”

10. Erykah Badu

A bonafide legend in the R&B world, Erykah Badu continues to hit stages across the globe to this day. Classified as a double Pisces in REVOLT’s “Rapstrology” series, the Dallas talent – born Feb. 26, 1971 – solidified her position in the game via classics like Baduizm, Mama’s Gun, and the New Amerykah series. She’s also garnered considerable success in the film, fashion/beauty, and cannabis industries.

11. Chilli

Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas is best known as one-third of TLC, the iconic R&B group behind “Creep,” “Waterfalls,” “No Scrubs,” and other chart-toppers. She’s also showcased her talents as a solo artist on tracks like “Body” and “Dumb Dumb Dumb.” Chilli – born on Feb. 27, 1971 – has also been open about her love life – specifically when it involved R&B peer Usher.

12. Seal

Born on Feb. 19, 1963, British legend Seal sold over 20 million records worldwide, thanks to timeless cuts like “Crazy” and “Killer.” The biggest song of his career, “Kiss From A Rose,” landed on the soundtrack for Batman Forever, solidifying its place in music history. Seal’s most recent body of work, Standards, contained covers of jazz and swing classics.

13. Corinne Bailey Rae

Corinne Bailey Rae (born on Feb. 26, 1979) burst on the scene with her self-titled debut LP, which boasted classic cuts such as “Like A Star,” “Put Your Records On,” and “Trouble Sleeping.” Since then, she’s continued to deliver her brand of soul R&B via the well-received projects The Sea, The Heart Speaks in Whispers, and Black Rainbows.