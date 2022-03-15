Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Rihanna has redefined maternity fashion across all three pregnancies, turning her baby bump into a bold style statement.

From the Met Gala to the Super Bowl, her looks have become cultural moments that challenge outdated norms.

Her unapologetic approach to pregnancy style is inspiring a new era of fashion-forward motherhood.

Rihanna is already turning the streets of France into her runway ahead of designer presentations for Paris Fashion Week in June. She had fans smitten with her Smurf blue dress with cut-outs, revealing her growing baby bump, as she posed for photos with ASAP Rocky at the 78th Cannes International Film Festival on Monday (May 19). The rapper’s new flick, Highest 2 Lowest, starring Denzel Washington and directed by Spike Lee, premiered at the annual event.

On Tuesday (May 20), she stepped out for the ultimate date night in a black dress with a thigh-high slit and a cropped top, leaving plenty of room for her midsection to be seen. Even a simple shopping trip the following day was an opportunity to casually flex her pregnant model swag in an elegant black dress with a fringe bottom.

Gone are the days of women rocking oversized and unflattering maternity wear. The chart-topping singer has successfully flipped and reversed fashion rules by daring to reimagine her sex appeal while looking effortlessly chic. Her outfit reveals throughout creating the miracle of life have been iconic moments in fashion and pop culture. From streetwear to red carpet gowns, the founder of the Fenty Beauty empire has pulled off every style.

“When I saw women dress during their pregnancy [in the past], I’d think that that was the only way. So, I challenged myself to push it further and really just have fun with [maternity style],” she told CNN while pregnant with son RZA in 2022. She continued, “Because there’s nothing more fun than a challenge for me. That’s where I get creative. That’s where I’m forced to come up with new ideas and new ways to make it work.”

The “Diamonds” songstress gave birth to her and Rocky’s second son, Riot Rose, in 2023. She is currently expecting their third child. Check out a few of her other most stylish pregnancy moments below.

1. Rihanna’s third pregnancy reveal in pinstripes at the 2025 Met Gala

The Bajan beauty wore a perfectly tailored corset dress to reveal her third pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala. With her blossoming midsection on full display in the pinstriped one-of-a-kind outfit, she joked with “Access Hollywood,” “I feel a lot better that I don’t have to suck my stomach in now.”

2. Sequins and skin at a 2022 Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin event

Who said that women can’t be a little risqué with their wardrobe while pregnant? The superstar showed off her tummy, legs, and back when she wore this daring and beautiful sequined ensemble.

3. Bridal glam meets baby bump at the 2023 Met Gala

Rihanna could make a blushing bride envious with the white gown she wore to the annual event. She walked in looking like a beautiful bouquet of white roses with the best accessory: her belly!

4. A red zone surprise at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show

She made the all-red ensemble that consisted of a turtleneck, glossy leather corset, and a jumpsuit an unforgettable moment. Over 121 million people witnessed her dazzle in the monochromatic outfit.

Rihanna didn’t just dress for pregnancy — she redefined it. With every look, she challenged the norm, celebrated her body, and made maternity fashion a cultural force.