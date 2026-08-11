Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Riot Rose Mayers, Rihanna, and RZA Athelston Mayers attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount Pictures “Smurfs” at Paramount Pictures Studios on July 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Rihanna visited her childhood neighborhood in Barbados, now named Rihanna Drive, bringing her three children for the first time.

The family experience allowed RZA, Riot, and Rocki to explore the place where their mother's story began.

The singer posted about the visit, giving fans a look into her journey from Westbury to international fame.

Rihanna took a walk down memory lane, but this time, she had her three little ones with her.

The superstar returned to her childhood home in Barbados with her children, RZA, Riot and Rocki, sharing photos and videos from the sentimental visit on social media. The moment brought RiRi back to the neighborhood where she grew up, only now the street carries her name: Rihanna Drive.

“One minute I feel like that kid from Westbury…the next minute I’m bringing my own kids back to 'Rihanna Drive,'” she captioned the post. “Trippy how life works! And the Glory STILL and WILL ALWAYS belong to the Almighty Creator!!!”

It was a sweet full-circle moment for the mother of three. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who took their longtime friendship to the next level in 2020, welcomed their first son, RZA, in 2022. Their second son, Riot, followed in 2023. The couple expanded their family again when their daughter, Rocki, arrived last year. Now, all three children have already gotten a glimpse of where their mom's story began.

How did Westbury New Road become Rihanna Drive in Barbados?

Before Rihanna Drive became a destination for fans and a piece of the “Umbrella” hitmaker’s legacy, it was the road she simply called home. Located on the outskirts of Bridgetown, not far from the shoreline, the street was formerly known as Westbury New Road before the Barbados government renamed it. According to the Visit Barbados website, the neighborhood is where RiRi spent her early years, beginning her story "in a green and yellow house, to be exact."

The narrow road sits between views of the sea and Westbury Cemetery and holds memories of the community that helped shape the future Grammy Award winner. Visit Barbados also highlights pieces of everyday Barbadian life connected to the area, from children flying kites and playing hopscotch to road tennis, dominoes, and neighborhood gatherings.

Today, Rihanna Drive is recognized as a cultural landmark celebrating the 38-year-old's journey from a young girl with big dreams to one of the island's most recognizable figures. The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. has even incorporated elements of the famous street into its international tourism displays, using the singer’s childhood neighborhood to introduce visitors to the culture, traditions, and spirit of the island.