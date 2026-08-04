Image Image Credit MEGA / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are seen leaving court on February 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

A$AP Rocky shared that Rihanna supported him during grief, legal trouble, and other personal challenges before their relationship became romantic.

He described a moment in Paris when she came to his hotel after learning he was struggling following his father’s death.

In a teaser for his upcoming interview with Jason Lee on BET, Rocky said Rihanna’s presence during difficult times stood out to him.

A$AP Rocky is pulling back the curtain on one of the most personal parts of his relationship with Rihanna.

Ahead of his full conversation with Jason Lee, which premieres Wednesday (Aug. 5) on BET, the rapper reflected on the unwavering support Riri has given him through some of the lowest points of his life. In a newly released teaser, Rocky made it clear that her loyalty has always meant more to him than fame, success, or public perception.

"One thing I could say about my woman that people don't know, she a real a** b**ch, bro," he said. "She not one of these Hollywood motherf**kers like, you know, newbies or whatever the case is. No shade to nobody. She really is a strong Black woman, and she held me down even when I was at my lowest."

Later in the clip, Lee asked, "How do you go from being a nympho to being locked in with one person, building a family, out the streets?"

Rocky responded by explaining that the singer’s impact on his life had nothing to do with her celebrity or accomplishments. "It wasn't really no other broad that could match me… This don't got nothing to do with her accolades or her money," he said. "The truth of the matter is, when my dad died, she was there for me. When I got locked up in Sweden, she was there for me. When the [A$AP] Relli s**t happened, she was there for me. Every time I'm at my lowest and darkest place, rather if we just friends platonically or if we in a couple relationship, she always f**king there for me, bro. Genuinely."

The “Peso” hitmaker then shared an emotional story, recalling the day his debut album reached No. 1 while he was grieving the death of his father. "My first album went No. 1. My dad died on Christmas," he continued. "I was on my bathroom floor in Paris crying. She called me for some reason to congratulate me… In Paris. We both in Paris. I didn't know she was... She ain’t know I was in Paris."

After telling Rihanna how much he was struggling, Rocky said she immediately came to check on him. "And I told her like, 'I'm down. I feel like this. I feel like that.' Bro, shorty rushed to my... I don't even know how Rihanna got the key to my room. I stopped answering my phone, all that. She walked right in. 'Yo, you good?' You know, like, talked to me, all this other s**t. That really was my friend, bro… Like, for real."

Lee also praised the conversation in an Instagram post, calling it his favorite interview to date. He said Rocky "trusted me with it all" and described the Harlem native’s openness as what allowed the conversation to resonate on a deeper level.

A$AP Rocky says his mom always believed he belonged with Rihanna

Rocky's latest comments echo what he's shared before about Rihanna. Earlier this year, he revealed that his mother had been rooting for the pair long before they started dating. As reported by REVOLT, the Highest 2 Lowest actor described the "Diamond" hitmaker as "a very special woman" and said their connection has always felt natural. He also remembered his mother telling him, "'But I want you with RiRi,'" before joking, "Mothers know best."

After years of friendship, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky took their relationship public in 2020. Today, they're parents to three children: RZA, Riot, and Rocki.