Image Image Credit ANGELA WEISS / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt US rapper A$AP Rocky arrives for the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York, on May 4, 2026. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

A$AP Rocky attended Game 4 at Madison Square Garden and joked that he’s the New York Knicks’ “good luck charm.”

The victory marked the largest comeback in NBA Finals history against the San Antonio Spurs.

Rocky said a Knicks championship would “mean everything” to him and New York City.

The New York Knicks may have had a little luck on their side during Game 4 of the NBA Finals, and according to A$AP Rocky, he had something to do with it.

After the team pulled off the largest comeback in NBA Finals history with a 107-106 win over the San Antonio Spurs, the Don’t Be Dumb rapper jokingly claimed he was their “good luck charm.” Speaking with Chris Haynes and Rudy Gay for “The Association,” Rocky said, “Man, I’m just excited to be here. This is crazy, yo. You can feel the energy from New York from outside right now.”

Haynes then joked that he was surprised the father of three didn’t leave at halftime, to which Rocky replied, “I couldn’t leave ‘cause I’m actually [the] New York Knicks’ good luck charm.” The NBA insider later asked whether he attended Game 3, when the Knicks lost to the Spurs by four points on Monday (June 8). Unfortunately, the “F**kin’ Problems” artist was unable to make it because he had a stop in Baltimore as part of his “Don’t Be Dumb On Tour.”

“That’s why we lost,” he hilariously said. Watch the clip below, then keep scrolling to see what a Knicks championship would mean to him.

A$AP Rocky says a Knicks championship “would mean everything” to New York

Later in their conversation, Gay asked the question of the hour: “We’re this close to a championship for New York City. What would that mean to you?”

Rocky answered, “Honestly, I don’t even know what that means because I don’t remember us ever going to the championship,” before pointing out that, in his 37 years of living, the Knicks haven’t won since 1973. He added, “Boy, that would mean everything. You know what my mother [is] gon’ be doing? We gon’ be outside, parading, everything. New York, let’s go!”

Let’s just hope Rocky can make it to Game 5 on Saturday (June 13) at 8:30 p.m. ET, especially since he'll have a brief break from touring that night. Game 4 was already packed with familiar faces at Madison Square Garden, including Taylor Swift, Spike Lee, Fat Joe, Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Nas, and more.