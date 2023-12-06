Image Image Credit Michael Reaves / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Sports agent Rich Paul talks with general manager and senior vice president Andy Elisburg of the Miami Heat. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Rich Paul used TikTok Q&A to break down his approach to athlete branding, draft picks, and long-term business growth.

He emphasized character, work ethic, and team fit as integral qualities when evaluating talent for Klutch Sports.

Paul explained that young athletes often confuse branding with intellectual property — and stressed the need for a clear strategy.

Move over, influencers. KLUTCH Sports Group founder Rich Paul is ready to become the internet’s favorite TikToker. Paul is bringing his business strategy to the platform, dropping brilliant insights on athlete branding, draft picks, and what it takes to build a lasting sports empire. In his latest Q&A, LeBron James’ longtime agent shares the mindset behind KLUTCH’s rise and what young athletes need to know.

His agency represents some of the biggest names, including Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Golden State Warriors Draymond Green, and A’ja Wilson, the WNBA All-Star calling the shots with the Las Vegas Aces. The Cleveland native launched the company in 2012. Its roster of talent spans all facets of media and lifestyle, from fashion models to comedians and beyond. The business-savvy entrepreneur is best known for working with stars who know how to fill stadiums and arenas. So, it only makes sense that his first Q&A video focuses on exactly that.

Paul uploaded an almost two-minute clip responding to his followers on Wednesday (July 23), and it was straight business game. Here are the biggest takeaways.

What’s more important: first-round draft pick or a dream team?

When considering things like whether the athlete has enough potential to be top of their class, Paul says the No. 1 spot isn’t everything fans expect it to be. He explained, “The most important thing is to find the right fit for your client. Therefore, if it’s the right fit, that normally comes with opportunity, and in order for you to have success, you['ve] got [to] have [the] opportunity first.”

What qualities does Rich Paul value most in athletes?

“It’s changed. Today, you have to look for, you know, high character, [a] high level of willingness to listen, and work ethic. I think oftentimes people depend only on talent, but talent isn’t what gets and keeps you here. You have to be a pro,” Paul explained. Speaking of high caliber, Paul and the Los Angeles Lakers' franchise player, LeBron James, have been locked in since their teenage years. Paul signed on as “the kid from Akron’s” agent in 2012.

What are young athletes getting wrong about building a brand?

In the era of massive NIL deals, college athletes have had the luxury of profiting from their likeness before even reaching the major leagues. But that fast-track into personal branding comes with a steep learning curve. According to Paul, many young athletes make the same crucial mistake.

“One thing young athletes get wrong about building a brand is thinking that it’s actually a brand,” he said. He notes, “It’s actually your intellectual property, which is your IP, that you align with the brand. And then, in order to be successful, you need high execution and strategy.”

Paul’s TikTok debut isn’t just content — it’s a masterclass. Whether you’re an athlete, agent, or fan, his insights offer a rare glimpse into what it really takes to win off the field. Check out more from his agency playbook online, including why he’s taking a page from Steve Jobs’ book and wearing a “uniform” to the office.